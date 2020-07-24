Watch Now: Police arrest 27-year-old Lincoln man in connection to woman's fatal shooting on bus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police had two men in custody within hours of a random shooting Thursday afternoon that killed a 69-year-old woman, struck by a single shot fired from a passing car as she rode a city bus.

A 911 caller at 2:38 p.m. initially thought the gunshot had been self-inflicted, but police quickly shifted gears after arriving within 2 minutes to discover the bullet had come through the bus.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the preliminary investigation showed that, as the bus was driving east along A Street at 23rd Street, a shot was fired from a car heading the opposite direction and entered the driver's side of the bus, hitting Sharon Johnson where she sat.

She was struck in the head.

Rescue workers took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Bliemeister said video evidence shows the extension of a handgun out of the driver's side window of a Chevy Malibu as it passed the StarTran bus going the opposite direction.

"The events that preceded this discharge are still being explored," he said. "As far as what we've discovered thus far in the investigation is this was a random act of violence."