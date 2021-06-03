Watch Now: Parents of missing Lincoln woman, LPD plead for public's help in investigation

For the first time since their daughter's disappearance, Shari and David Schaaf — the parents of Carly Schaaf, a 23-year-old Lincoln woman who disappeared from the family's home May 17 — addressed the public in a tearful press conference Thursday morning.

Reading a prepared statement, Shari Schaaf noted the uncharacteristic nature of her daughter's disappearance and implored anyone with information about Carly Schaaf's whereabouts to contact authorities as the Lincoln Police Department's leads dry up.

"We just need your help to find our daughter," Shari Schaaf said in front of a crowd of reporters at the Lincoln Police Department headquarters. The missing woman's mother again called for the public's help before addressing her daughter through tears.

"If Carly is out there listening to this, I just want her to know how much her family loves her, Shari Schaff said. "And how we just want her to come home no matter what."

The emotional moment preceded an update from LPD Investigator Jessica Drager, who said a team of investigators is "devoted to finding" Carly Schaaf and called the circumstances surrounding her disappearance "suspicious."