Watch now: One person in critical condition, three others hospitalized after Labor Day crash in northeast Lincoln

One person is in life-threatening condition and three others were also hospitalized after a car crashed into a traffic signal box and knocked over a light pole Monday in northeast Lincoln.
First responders were called to the northeast corner of North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street just before 4:30 p.m. after the driver of a white Ford sedan headed north on Holdrege crashed into the box and pole before coming to rest on the lawn of a senior housing complex.
Lincoln Police Capt. Jason Stille said four of the car's five occupants were taken to local hospitals, including one person who was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The three others were taken as a precaution, Stille added.
The car's driver was not taken to a hospital but was being held by police for questioning. No citations have been issued.
It's unclear what led up to the Labor Day accident that snarled traffic after police cordoned off the intersection and worked to reconstruct the crash.
"We're not going to rule anything out right now," Stille said.
The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as Lincoln Electric Systems crews work to repair the electrical box and restore power to the traffic lights.
One bystander who lives nearby said he heard the crash from his house. When he walked over, he saw a number of fire trucks and ambulances and firefighters using extrication tools to help people get out of the car.
