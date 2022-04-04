Watch now: One person hospitalized after northeast Lincoln garage fire, officials say

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a car under repair caught fire in a northeast Lincoln garage Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said rescue crews responded to 6140 Judson St. at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, where a garage was fully involved in flames that also affected the attached home and a nearby RV.

Crist said the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, originating from a vehicle under maintenance inside the garage.

In all, the fire caused $150,000 in damage to the structure and $75,000 in damage to three cars, the RV and other contents, Crist said.

Both occupants were relocated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.