Watch now: One person hospitalized after northeast Lincoln garage fire, officials say

  • Updated
Judson fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said rescue crews responded to 6140 Judson St. at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, where a garage was fully involved in flames that also affected the attached home and a nearby RV.

 Courtesy photo

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a car under repair caught fire in a northeast Lincoln garage Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Crist said the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, originating from a vehicle under maintenance inside the garage. 

In all, the fire caused $150,000 in damage to the structure and $75,000 in damage to three cars, the RV and other contents, Crist said.

Both occupants were relocated.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

