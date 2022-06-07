Watch now: Omaha man arrested in Lincoln fatal crash; police say he was going 'close to 90 mph'

The Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday announced that it has arrested an 18-year-old Omaha man in connection to a fatal crash on O Street that killed two women over Memorial Day weekend.

Kyvell Stark turned himself into police Tuesday morning and Police Chief Teresa Ewins said he would be charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing serious bodily injury, all felonies. Stark had not been formally charged in Lancaster County Court as of 10 a.m.

Ewins said the crash investigation revealed Stark was driving a Ford Taurus "close to 90 mph" moments before colliding with a Toyota Corolla at 52nd and O streets at about 10:45 p.m. May 29. Ewins said investigators used "black box" data to determine the Ford's speed. It's unclear what speed Stark was driving at the time of impact, the police chief said.

Two Cozad women, Emily Siebenhor, 20, and her passenger, Edith Hermosillo, 22, died in the crash.

"The Lincoln Police Department continues to extend its condolences to the families and friends of the two young lives taken from this community," Ewins said.

Police said in the crash report that results of a breathalyzer test of Stark were negative. Ewins on Tuesday said testing at the scene helped police determine Stark was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, which she indicated contributed to his reaction time as Siebenhor turned in front of his fast-approaching vehicle.

"I don't know if he was braking at the time," the police chief said. "Again, that's part of the investigation. But no matter what, when you're impaired, your reflexes and taking action to stop is slowed."

Twenty others — all there watching the annual unsanctioned cruise night festivities — were injured when both vehicles jumped the curb following the crash. Ewins said two people remained hospitalized as of Tuesday morning. Stark could face additional charges if either patient ultimately dies, Ewins said.

Ewins maintained Tuesday that Stark was not involved in the cruise event taking place over the Memorial Day weekend, but also said investigators aren't yet sure what Stark had been doing before barreling down O Street on that Sunday night.

According to the crash report, Stark was headed west as Siebenhor attempted to turn from eastbound O Street onto northbound 52nd Street as the light for O Street traffic turned yellow.

The department is still seeking additional video or witnesses of the crash, Ewins said.

"There were a lot of people that were out that day," she said. "And we really wanna make sure that people come forward and tell us what they saw. It's all part of this. It is a long investigation."

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.