Watch now: Nebraska unveils reimagined Reception and Treatment Center in southwest Lincoln

Gov. Pete Ricketts and a host of officials with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services toured the new portion of the facility in southwest Lincoln at a private event Wednesday morning ahead of the center's official opening Monday.
The structure, built atop a former parking lot that used to separate the Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center on West Van Dorn Street, is outfitted with state-of-the-art facilities that will be shared by the populations, said Scott Frakes, who has led the department of corrections since 2015.
"This is a big day for this department," Frakes told a crowd of about two dozen prison officials, construction and design representatives and reporters before leading a tour of the new facility.
Frakes said the complex "is the perfect example of when you can take, in this case, two old prisons, rehab them, remodel them, add new space, make adjustments and turn it into one modern, highly functional prison. And there's no question that's what we've accomplished."
The new structure includes an intake center where nearly every man admitted into the state's prison system will be processed before being assigned to a long-term location, be it the State Penitentiary, the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution or a wing of the Reception and Treatment Center itself, Frakes said.
Also included in the new structure is a 32-bed skilled-nursing facility, 32 behavioral and mental health beds, an on-site dentist's office and expanded medical center, a new kitchen, three inmate food halls, a spacious visiting center and expanded facilities for prison staff, including a fitness center and a workout room.
And the crown jewel of the $125 million project, Frakes said, is a 384-bed maximum-security wing, which will begin to house inmates later this summer, a development that should help ease overcrowding at the state's other prisons, particularly at the former Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.
"This is gonna give us the ability to finally get back down to operational level, operational capacity — perhaps even below," Frakes said, before pausing to knock on the wooden lectern he stood behind. "It's been years. But it's time."
When finished, Warden Taggart Boyd said, the new wing will be the highest-security prison in the state.
Ricketts, who heralded the work of Frakes and Boyd, said the project's completion aligned with his administration's main priority: to grow Nebraska. The governor said the project has brought more than 200 out-of-state employees from 36 different states to work at the new prison.
Frakes credited Ricketts with recognizing the importance of the project's initial phases — as well as a looming third phase that will come in the form of an additional 96-bed facility at the same complex, which will include 32 geriatric beds and 64 beds for cognitively impaired or developmentally disabled inmates.
When the 384-bed wing opens later this summer, Frakes said the Reception and Treatment Center's operational capacity will expand to about 1,350 — a figure that will not be as malleable as population totals at the State Penitentiary because of American Correctional Association standards.
As of now, the southwest Lincoln facilities house approximately 1,105 inmates.
Frakes said the still-in-progress maximum-security facilities could serve as a model of sorts for a new prison that the director and governor both hope will replace the aging penitentiary.
But he was adamant the addition of beds at the Reception and Treatment Center would not eliminate the need for further investment in the department, whether it comes in the form of a substantial remodel at the penitentiary or a new prison altogether. Frakes would prefer the latter.
"The NSP replacement speaks for itself," he said. "One way or another, we have to do something."
Isaac A. Sanchez was charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child and felony child abuse for his alleged role in the incident, which occurred at a central Lincoln apartment April 29, police said.
Jury Commissioner Troy Hawk said they've always had people here or there not show up. But in the past three to six months more people have been ignoring the summons they're required by law to fill out.
"I want to be clear — there is no active threat at Southwest High School today," Principal John Matzen said in an email to parents after Lincoln Police investigated "disturbing comments and photos mentioning violence at Southwest."