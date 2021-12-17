Watch now: Nebraska State Patrol graduates 13 new troopers

New Nebraska state troopers Jaquelline Rivas (left) and Regan Holst share a hug after they were among 13 new troopers who celebrated their graduation ceremony at the Capitol on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
READY TO TAKE OATH
Nebraska State Patrol recruits line up during their graduation ceremony Friday at the state Capitol. The class of 13 new troopers represented the 65th recruit class in the agency's history. They hail from Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois and spent the last 22 weeks training.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patrice Watson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, embraces her granddaughter, new Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Regan Holst, as her grandson Evan Watson, 8, looks on Friday after the agency's graduation ceremony at the Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Graduates of the 65th recruiting class for the Nebraska State Patrol, including Moamal Ali (left), take the oath at the graduation ceremony at the Capitol on Friday.
Thirteen men and women entered the Nebraska state Capitol on Wednesday morning as recruits and left it as the newest state troopers.
These members of the 65th recruiting class in State Patrol history hail from Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois, and they'll be assigned to duty stations across the state.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson provided remarks during Friday’s graduation ceremony in the Capitol rotunda. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.
“Every graduation marks a milestone, not only for our new troopers, but for our entire agency,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a news release.
“These new troopers join a proud history of dedication to public service that is on display every day across Nebraska. They are well trained and eager to serve. We are proud to have them join our team.”
