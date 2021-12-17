Watch now: Nebraska State Patrol graduates 13 new troopers

Thirteen men and women entered the Nebraska state Capitol on Wednesday morning as recruits and left it as the newest state troopers.

These members of the 65th recruiting class in State Patrol history hail from Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois, and they'll be assigned to duty stations across the state.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson provided remarks during Friday’s graduation ceremony in the Capitol rotunda. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.

“Every graduation marks a milestone, not only for our new troopers, but for our entire agency,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a news release.

“These new troopers join a proud history of dedication to public service that is on display every day across Nebraska. They are well trained and eager to serve. We are proud to have them join our team.”

