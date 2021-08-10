Watch Now: Mobile tribute to fallen officers arrives in Lincoln as anniversary of Herrera's death nears

As the one-year anniversary of the death of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera nears, a group of advocates and police officers rode down 10th Street on Tuesday to the city's Hall of Justice, honoring the fallen officer along with 337 others from across the country as a teary-eyed department stood by.

It was the 182nd stop in an 84-day road trip for a group of six motorcycle riders from Beyond the Call of Duty, a Washington-based organization that for the last two years has embarked on a nationwide "End of Watch Ride to Remember," towing a 41-foot trailer with the photos of every U.S. law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty last year.

Accompanied by riders from LPD and the Bellevue Police Department, the touring trailer arrived at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday as sworn officers, department employees and LPD supporters poured out of nearby office buildings and lined the steps of the police department's headquarters, watching in silence as Herrera's family approached the trailer.

"He won't be forgotten here," said acting Police Chief Brian Jackson, as he battled back tears, standing steps away from the trailer where Herrera's face is one of 338 being honored.

"We don't need a trailer with his photo on it, for us," Jackson added. "We're reminded of him every day."