Watch Now: Mobile tribute to fallen officers arrives in Lincoln as anniversary of Herrera's death nears

As the one-year anniversary of the death of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera nears, a group of advocates and police officers rode down 10th Street on Tuesday to the city's Hall of Justice, honoring the fallen officer along with 337 others from across the country as a teary-eyed department stood by.
It was the 182nd stop in an 84-day road trip for a group of six motorcycle riders from Beyond the Call of Duty, a Washington-based organization that for the last two years has embarked on a nationwide "End of Watch Ride to Remember," towing a 41-foot trailer with the photos of every U.S. law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty last year.
Accompanied by riders from LPD and the Bellevue Police Department, the touring trailer arrived at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday as sworn officers, department employees and LPD supporters poured out of nearby office buildings and lined the steps of the police department's headquarters, watching in silence as Herrera's family approached the trailer.
"He won't be forgotten here," said acting Police Chief Brian Jackson, as he battled back tears, standing steps away from the trailer where Herrera's face is one of 338 being honored.
"We don't need a trailer with his photo on it, for us," Jackson added. "We're reminded of him every day."
By 10:30, the officers on motorcycles had largely cleared out, returning to service in their home cities. Herrera's family, having spent a largely private moment facing the photo of the slain officer alongside friends and other officers, entered the police department's headquarters. Workers who had lined the sidewalks slipped back into office buildings.
Still there, though, was the mobile memorial and the man who brought the project to life, and later, to Lincoln.
Jagrut Shah, a former deputy sheriff from Washington and the founder of Beyond the Call of Duty, had been on the road for 75 days by the time he arrived in Lincoln on Tuesday, sharing emotional moments with thousands of grieving officers.
"It's humbling," Shah said. "It's absolutely humbling. ... There's really nothing you can say to a family that loses a loved one. It's not easy. And every day that loss is reminded."
Last year, there were 146 faces on the organization's trailer representing deaths in 2019. That number more than doubled by the time the group set out on its second tour this year.
Herrera was shot Aug. 26, 2020, while members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the department's gang unit and the criminal division were serving a warrant at a house near 33rd and Vine streets. He died on Sept. 7 of last year.
"We would hope that this trailer would be blank," Jackson said. "But that's not the reality. That's not the facts."
