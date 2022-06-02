 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Man arrested after standoff that lasted several hours near downtown Lincoln

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff that lasted several hours at a house near 13th and D streets.

Law enforcement officers with the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service gathered outside the Lincoln home Thursday afternoon in what the police department called a "tactical situation."

The significant police presence, which included an armored sheriff's office vehicle, continued for several hours. Authorities communicated with the man through a megaphone, urging him to come out of the home. A loud bang was heard by reporters in the area around 4:30 p.m.

SWAT and K-9 units entered the house around 5 p.m. and came out with a young man in handcuffs around 5:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office said he was arrested on a weapons related warrant. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Husker News