Watch now: Man arrested after standoff that lasted several hours near downtown Lincoln

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff that lasted several hours at a house near 13th and D streets.

Law enforcement officers with the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service gathered outside the Lincoln home Thursday afternoon in what the police department called a "tactical situation."

The significant police presence, which included an armored sheriff's office vehicle, continued for several hours. Authorities communicated with the man through a megaphone, urging him to come out of the home. A loud bang was heard by reporters in the area around 4:30 p.m.

SWAT and K-9 units entered the house around 5 p.m. and came out with a young man in handcuffs around 5:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office said he was arrested on a weapons related warrant. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Evelyn Mejia News intern Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community. Follow Evelyn Mejia Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today