Watch Now: Madsen's owner pushes back after second closure order issued

The owner of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards said in a Facebook post Friday morning that he intends to fight back against the second closure order that was issued by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Thursday night.
The Health Department on Friday morning arrived at the business and posted several signs saying that Madsen's is closed until authorized to reopen by interim Health Director Pat Lopez.
Owner Benjamin Madsen arrived a short time later and took down the signs.
"This fight is far from over," Madsen said on Facebook. "But they will not defeat me. … They pushed back, and I'm going to push back even harder."
On Thursday, hours after a Lincoln judge tossed out the city's complaint seeking an injunction to close the business over flagrant violations of the city's directed health measures, the Health Department issued a second closure order. But the business remained open to customers late Thursday night and is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Friday.
On Thursday afternoon, Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn essentially said the city doesn't need a court to order Madsen's to close. It already has a way to get it done: police and deputies.
"The court does not decide, however, whether the directed health measures 2020-07 (the "DHM") is valid, either generally or as applied to Madsen Bowling," he said in the nine-page order filed Thursday.
Staff from the health department returned to the business near 48th and Holdrege streets on Thursday and observed continued violations of the directed health measure, according to the closure order.
City officials said they hope it won't be necessary for law enforcement to enforce the order. There were no signs of law enforcement officers at the business on Thursday night or Friday morning.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Fwh9nzrrs0— Chris Dunker 🗞 (@ChrisDunkerLJS) August 7, 2020
A few people were at the business with Madsen on Friday morning, including Lincoln Independent Business Association President and CEO Bud Synhorst.
"They just wanted to talk a little bit about what’s going on and trying to get an update from him on where things stand with him and his business with the events that happened this morning," Synhorst said. "Obviously the health department and the city and the mayor have drawn a line in the sand, and so has Mr. Madsen, so we’ll see what happens next.”
Synhorst said LIBA hasn't officially taken a position on the city's mask mandate, but said the organization has been monitoring this week's court proceedings closely.
"Madsen’s attorney made some interesting arguments about the validity of these orders, so I think we’ll just wait and see what happens,” he said.
