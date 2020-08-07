Watch Now: Madsen's owner pushes back after second closure order issued

Staff from the health department returned to the business near 48th and Holdrege streets on Thursday and observed continued violations of the directed health measure, according to the closure order.

City officials said they hope it won't be necessary for law enforcement to enforce the order. There were no signs of law enforcement officers at the business on Thursday night or Friday morning.

A few people were at the business with Madsen on Friday morning, including Lincoln Independent Business Association President and CEO Bud Synhorst.

"They just wanted to talk a little bit about what’s going on and trying to get an update from him on where things stand with him and his business with the events that happened this morning," Synhorst said. "Obviously the health department and the city and the mayor have drawn a line in the sand, and so has Mr. Madsen, so we’ll see what happens next.”

Synhorst said LIBA hasn't officially taken a position on the city's mask mandate, but said the organization has been monitoring this week's court proceedings closely.

"Madsen’s attorney made some interesting arguments about the validity of these orders, so I think we’ll just wait and see what happens,” he said.