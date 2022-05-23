Watch now: Lincoln remains a safe place despite series of unsolved weekend shootings, police chief says

In the wake of a deadly weekend that saw two people killed and another four wounded by gunfire, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins heralded the quick actions of first responders and assured residents that the city remains safe.

Ewins, speaking at a news briefing Monday morning, called on suspects in a pair of weekend shootings to turn themselves in and cast the violent weekend as a string of isolated incidents that shouldn't disrupt residents' peace of mind.

The police chief said investigators don't believe there's an ongoing threat to the public but acknowledged they "can never be sure" as suspects in the weekend shootings remain unidentified and at large.

"But I feel very confident in the fact that our community is safe, and that our officers are out there each night doing their job," she said.

Ewins' comments came after two shootings in a span of just over 24 hours.

Three people were shot on a sidewalk outside Gravity early Saturday morning after an altercation inside the night club near 11th and O streets.

Ewins said parties were separated inside the club, but after bar break, three people approached a group outside and one of them fired shots, striking a 22-year-old female who sustained life-threatening injuries, a 25-year-old male who remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and a 26-year-old male who was treated and released.

The suspected shooter fled the scene with at least two others, said Ewins, who declined to provide a vehicle or suspect description.

No suspects are in custody, Ewins said, but the department is "working tirelessly" to investigate the crime and is seeking video or additional information from area residents, business owners or bar patrons.

Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow said the department plans to release the identities of the downtown shooting victims at a later date, citing "additional investigative leads."

"We certainly don't want to jeopardize that information by providing that too soon," she said.

The department's public information office did not respond Monday to a Journal Star request for the public incident reports stemming from the shootings.

Ewins said the Saturday morning shooting is not connected with another reported Sunday morning at a duplex near 30th and P streets in the aftermath of a party Saturday night.

Officers responded to the residence around 2:20 a.m. Sunday after a man called police and said he had been shot, Ewins said.

Police found two gunshot victims inside the duplex, a 26-year-old man and 42-year-old man who both died at the scene, Ewins said. A third shooting victim, a 19-year-old man, showed up at a Lincoln hospital shortly after the original 911 call and is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Ewins said officers have recovered two handguns but have not made arrests in the shooting. Asked if the department had internally identified suspects, Ewins said investigators "have leads at this time."

"We do not have arrests at this time, but we're confident that we understand what occurred," she said. "And, I know it's a little cryptic, but we will definitely get back to you on more details after the investigation gets further along."

The department did not identify the two victims in the house party shooting. Investigators are still attempting to notify family members, Ewins said.

Lincoln City Councilwoman and longtime resident Sändra Washington attended Monday morning's press briefing — unusual for her or any other City Council member — because of the shocking nature of the violent weekend, she said.

"I'm trying to make sense of it, like anyone," she told the Journal Star. "That doesn't have anything to with police response, it's just, reading the news, hearing the news, watching the Twitter feeds and going, 'What? Oh my gosh, those families.' ... Those families must be in heartache."

"I'm not worried that our city is unsafe," she added. "But I just thought, 'That's a lot of heartache in a short amount of time.'"

Washington said she left the Hall of Justice feeling comforted by Ewins' assurances and by the targeted nature of the weekend shootings and Thursday's homicide.

Ewins repeatedly acknowledged but downplayed the intensity of the weekend, which followed only days after the year's first reported homicide in Lincoln. In all cases, Ewins said the assaults were not random and are not connected.

"Our city is not becoming more violent," she said. "These are incidents that occurred in a small period of time, but I feel very confident that they're not a projection of what is coming."

The chief pointed to warming temperatures, an uptick in parties, a downtick in COVID-19 concerns, an increase in alcohol consumption and a broad, anecdotal societal change as potentially contributing factors to the weekend and violent summers in general.

"Right now, society is going toward grabbing a gun versus getting into a verbal argument or being physical," she said. "That's people's solutions, unfortunately."

The two shootings came days after the city's first suspected killing of the year Thursday, when Henry Lee Jones, a 57-year-old Lincoln man, was killed in a fight outside his central Lincoln home.

The police department had not investigated a fatal shooting or suspected killing since late October, when 24-year-old Goa Dat, of Omaha, died after he was shot riding in a car on U.S. 77 between Rosa Parks Way and West A Street.

Between Oct. 30 and Thursday, when Jones was killed, Lincoln went 211 days without a suspected killing. Now, three city residents have died in apparent homicides in the last four days.

"All three incidents are tragic," Ewins said. "Loss of life and those fighting for their lives is unacceptable and senseless."

And as of 2020, the city's violent crime rate per 100,000 residents was well-below the average among 34 similarly sized cities, among which Lincoln had the 23rd highest rate of violent crimes.

"Don't think that this last weekend is any reason to give up your hope or your belief in the goodness of Lincoln," Washington said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

