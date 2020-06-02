Watch Now: Lincoln protesters have peaceful message Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fifth night of protests began in Lincoln with speeches and demonstrations outside the state Capitol before protesters took their message on the march.

Not even the 96-degree heat could stop the momentum generated from Monday night's emotional rally that culminated with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper kneeling with the group.

"The sun ain't gonna stop me from what I feel is right," said Dario Rossin, one of the protest organizers. Rossin said Monday night felt like a small symbol of what the group wants to see — kneeling with cops.

Several hundred people took part in another peaceful protest Tuesday. They wrapped around the Capitol and snaked through neighborhoods before heading to the County-City Building, where they met up with attendees of another rally.

Tuesday's message encouraged people to vote for the change they wished to see and keep fighting the good fight.

They did not face a curfew, as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird chose not to enact one for Tuesday night.

She said the purpose of curfews the previous two nights was not to arrest protesters, but instead to ensure public safety across the city.