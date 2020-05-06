WATCH NOW: Lincoln police testing out new tattoo policy for officers, asking the public for feedback

The first video features Sgt. Todd Hruza, an officer for more than 30 years, who has tattoos representing his time at Lincoln Southeast High School and in the U.S. Army and his teenage son's suicide. At the end, they ask viewers to share the stories of their tattoos.

A second video will post Saturday, then a new one every Tuesday during the test.

Sgt. Brad Junker, who is primarily responsible for recruiting and hiring for LPD, said he gets asked a lot by applicants and potential recruits if they could have their tattoos exposed if they were hired.

"It's more rare to have an applicant come through that does not have any tattoos," he said.

He doesn't know if anyone has gone to another agency because of it. (The Omaha Police Department and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police both allow tattoos to be shown.) But, he said, it may be a factor for those who don't want to wear long sleeves in the summer. He also said tattoos don't have the same stigma they did years ago.

Junker said visible tattoos can help officers break down barriers and connect with people on the street, so they aren't just a uniform.

Spilker said for some officers it's about wanting to be able to show off their tattoos.