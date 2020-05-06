WATCH NOW: Lincoln police testing out new tattoo policy for officers, asking the public for feedback

Lincoln police officers won't have to cover up their ink under long-sleeved uniform shirts for the next six weeks.
It's part of a project to gauge public opinion about a potential policy change to allow on-duty officers to have their tattoos visible, unveiled by the Lincoln Police Department in a Facebook post this week.
Officer Erin Spilker said after six weeks they'll evaluate the feedback they've gotten from the community and officers and present the information to command staff.
Then, there will be an evaluation process to determine if the new tattoo policy will stay in place or if they go back to their old tattoo policy, requiring them to keep them covered up.
So far, Spilker said, the feedback has been positive.
She said the project, which was her idea, features videos about officers' stories about their tattoos and originally was tied to the hiring cycle under way now. But it also helps the department connect with the community since they aren't able to do public events now because of the pandemic.
"This is one way we can kind of reach out to the community and have that connection right now when it feels like we're so far away," Spilker said.
The first video features Sgt. Todd Hruza, an officer for more than 30 years, who has tattoos representing his time at Lincoln Southeast High School and in the U.S. Army and his teenage son's suicide. At the end, they ask viewers to share the stories of their tattoos.
A second video will post Saturday, then a new one every Tuesday during the test.
Sgt. Brad Junker, who is primarily responsible for recruiting and hiring for LPD, said he gets asked a lot by applicants and potential recruits if they could have their tattoos exposed if they were hired.
"It's more rare to have an applicant come through that does not have any tattoos," he said.
He doesn't know if anyone has gone to another agency because of it. (The Omaha Police Department and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police both allow tattoos to be shown.) But, he said, it may be a factor for those who don't want to wear long sleeves in the summer. He also said tattoos don't have the same stigma they did years ago.
Junker said visible tattoos can help officers break down barriers and connect with people on the street, so they aren't just a uniform.
Spilker said for some officers it's about wanting to be able to show off their tattoos.
"We're all individuals. We're all people. We all have a story," she said.
And she hopes that by showing their diversity in that way they may be able to attract more officers from minority populations and better represent the community.
Spilker said while some might not identify with her as a white police officer, they might relate to her as a mother who likes to sing, or to another officer who used to be a surfer punk in California.
"People don't know that about us. They don't know where we come from," she said.
Once they do, she hopes, they're going to start making connections to officers in a different way, which helps for recruiting and for connecting with the community.
"If we look beyond skin color we can connect on another level," Spilker said.
