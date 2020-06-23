Watch Now: Lincoln police reviewing of use-of-force policy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln Police Department has pushed up its yearly review of use of force and control in response to "community member concerns and in the spirit of continued improvement," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a press conference Tuesday.

Proposed revisions are expected to be released next week.

Every year, Lincoln police review the policy. This year, they've taken up an expedited, mid-year review.

Gaylor Baird said the review already has been informed by the Citizen Police Advisory Board, a group of Lincoln residents appointed by the mayor, as well as hundreds of emails from residents calling for changes following clashes with protesters late last month.

The use of tear gas and rubber bullets to clear protesters who violated curfew landed Lincoln on Amnesty International's list of cities where human rights violations had taken place during protests over George Floyd's killing by a law enforcement officer in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, Gaylor Baird said the proposed revisions will include sound deescalation strategies, practices intended to minimize the use of deadly force and neck restraints, more comprehensive reporting and a more robust duty to intervene.

She said they will seek public feedback at a meeting in July.