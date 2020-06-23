Watch Now: Lincoln police reviewing of use-of-force policy

The Lincoln Police Department has pushed up its yearly review of use of force and control in response to "community member concerns and in the spirit of continued improvement," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a press conference Tuesday.
Proposed revisions are expected to be released next week.
Every year, Lincoln police review the policy. This year, they've taken up an expedited, mid-year review.
Gaylor Baird said the review already has been informed by the Citizen Police Advisory Board, a group of Lincoln residents appointed by the mayor, as well as hundreds of emails from residents calling for changes following clashes with protesters late last month.
The use of tear gas and rubber bullets to clear protesters who violated curfew landed Lincoln on Amnesty International's list of cities where human rights violations had taken place during protests over George Floyd's killing by a law enforcement officer in Minneapolis.
On Tuesday, Gaylor Baird said the proposed revisions will include sound deescalation strategies, practices intended to minimize the use of deadly force and neck restraints, more comprehensive reporting and a more robust duty to intervene.
She said they will seek public feedback at a meeting in July.
"LPD wants to be part of the solution that ensures that everyone in our community feels safe and secure in the knowledge that Lincoln is a place where people are firmly committed to building a more just and equitable world," she said.
Asked if she saw anything troubling about how officers handled protesters in videos of what took place, Gaylor Baird said public safety and allowing for peaceful gatherings was the goal.
"When that didn't occur on certain nights, when there were folks who were physically injured, both law enforcement officers and people who had gathered, when people who infiltrated those gatherings and brought things to be hurtful, to take away from the vast majority of peaceful protesters, of course we were disappointed. I don't think anyone was happy with what we saw on those nights," she said.
The mayor said police quickly evolved and adapted to try to create better conditions for those peacefully expressing calls for social justice and equality.
"I think you saw a rapidly evolving situation move in a direction everyone felt better about," she said.
