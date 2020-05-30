WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests

Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
A 28-year-old Lincoln man is accused of first-degree sexual assault for allegedly raping a woman earlier this month.
A warrant went out for Ryan G. Long's arrest this week, charging him with first-degree murder.
The Lincoln Police Department has identified the victim of the early Saturday morning homicide in the Hartley neighborhood as 31-year-old Michael Whitemagpie of Lincoln.
Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting near 10th and Lake streets Wednesday night that targeted a home with a couple and three y…
"The preliminary steps in the investigative process have determined that this was an act of targeted violence, and we do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public based upon this," Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.
A Lincoln man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and a portion of Saltillo Road was closed to traffic Monday afternoon following a …
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a motorcyclist Sunday evening following an aerial pursuit in Lincoln that reached speeds of 100 mph.
Multiple gunshots rang out in the area of Eighth and E streets late Sunday night following a lengthy fight that spilled into the street, Linco…
A pickup heading north crossed into the southbound lane and struck Isaac Speece of Friend and Crystal Gerdes of Milford. The boy was in a wheelchair.
A 48-year-old Lincoln man who approached a 9-year-old boy riding his bike a year ago got three years in prison for it Tuesday and now must reg…
