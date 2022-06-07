Watch now: Lincoln police chief discusses Memorial Day weekend fatal crash on O Street
- Lincoln Journal Star
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Residents along the O Street corridor said the constant noise of racing and burnouts is not just the soundtrack to Memorial Day but persists year-round. And despite decades of police enforcement efforts, that hasn't changed.
Landon Ludwig initially faced a first-degree sexual assault charge, but he ultimately pleaded no contest to two counts of child abuse and criminal trespassing, all misdemeanors, as part of a plea deal.
The significant police presence near 13th and D streets, which included an armored sheriff's office vehicle, continued for several hours. A loud bang was heard by reporters in the area around 4:30 p.m.
A witness told police the two men had gone into the basement bathroom together, where people went to use drugs, then the gunshots started.
Lancaster County's Tactical Response Unit found Jesse Salamanca hiding in the basement of a Lincoln residence around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, more than three hours after he had barricaded himself in the home, authorities said.
The so-called black box inside the Ford Taurus — more accurately known as an airbag control module — could tell investigators exactly what happened in the lead-up to a crash that killed two and injured 20.
Emily Siebenhor, 20, and her passenger, Edith Hermosillo, 22, died in the crash at 52nd and O Street. Both were from Cozad but living in Lincoln.
The man's first accuser told Bryan West staff that Delbert Taylor had sexually abused her as a child, and later told Lincoln Police the abuse began when she was around 6 years old, the investigator said in the arrest affidavit.
A neighbor called police and reported the 41-year-old man had stepped out onto his front porch and fired a handgun into an adjacent field while watching seven kids.
A 36-year-old man was walking with his three children shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday when they passed under the O Street bridge and were confronted by a man armed with a knife, according to police.