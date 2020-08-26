Watch Now: Lincoln officer shot serving warrant, all suspects in custody

A neighbor said he was sitting on his porch a half-block away when he saw a van pull up in front of a house and "three or four officers" get out, presumably to serve the warrant.

The officers were still outside when he reported hearing a total of four gunshots, the first seemingly coming from inside the house.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said he then saw two people "storm out of the house" and take off running east down the middle of Vine Street.

Nancy Brt, who lives in that area, told the Journal Star that officers wanted her to go inside her home as she tried leaving for work around 12:40 p.m.

“I opened my garage door to go to work," she said. "An officer stepped into the garage door with his gun drawn and asked ‘Will you please go back into your house?'"

Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St., and Clinton Elementary, 1520 N. 29th St., both took safety precautions at the recommendation of police.

Police first recommended Hartley go into "secure" mode around noon, which means keeping all students inside because of a threat in the neighborhood. That was followed by a request that the school go into "lockdown," which means students stay away from the windows, interior doors are locked and lights are turned off.