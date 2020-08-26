Watch Now: Lincoln officer shot serving warrant, all suspects in custody

A Lincoln police officer was shot Wednesday as officers were serving a warrant.
In a briefing just before 1 p.m., Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker confirmed that a male officer had been shot near 33rd and Vine streets. No information on his condition was immediately available.
The officer was taken to Bryan West Campus, where others from the department have been seen walking into the emergency room. Several police cruisers are also parked outside the hospital.
Police tweeted at 1:45 p.m. that all suspects are in custody.
Police are expected to provide an update at 3:30 p.m.
Earlier, Spilker said police were looking for Felipe Vazquez, a 17-year-old wanted for second-degree assault in connection with the Edward Varejcka homicide in March.
Police were searching for Vazquez in the area between 33rd and 35th, Vine to O streets, using K9s and with guns drawn.
An "officer down" call came over the police scanner shortly before noon, and neighbors indicated two suspects had run from the house where the officer was shot.
Spilker said no other officers, nor the suspects, were injured by gunfire.
At 35/Vine looking west. Bystanders tell me they heard 3-4 gunshots shortly before noon. Scanner call of “officer down.” Another officer told us to leave because we are too close to an active scene. pic.twitter.com/x9ThwbzUzS— Chris Dunker 🗞 (@ChrisDunkerLJS) August 26, 2020
Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots, and one bystander saw someone fleeing.
A neighbor said he was sitting on his porch a half-block away when he saw a van pull up in front of a house and "three or four officers" get out, presumably to serve the warrant.
The officers were still outside when he reported hearing a total of four gunshots, the first seemingly coming from inside the house.
The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said he then saw two people "storm out of the house" and take off running east down the middle of Vine Street.
Nancy Brt, who lives in that area, told the Journal Star that officers wanted her to go inside her home as she tried leaving for work around 12:40 p.m.
“I opened my garage door to go to work," she said. "An officer stepped into the garage door with his gun drawn and asked ‘Will you please go back into your house?'"
Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St., and Clinton Elementary, 1520 N. 29th St., both took safety precautions at the recommendation of police.
Police first recommended Hartley go into "secure" mode around noon, which means keeping all students inside because of a threat in the neighborhood. That was followed by a request that the school go into "lockdown," which means students stay away from the windows, interior doors are locked and lights are turned off.
Clinton remained in "secure" mode.
Messages to families at both schools said students are safe and that parents don't need to do anything.
Varejcka, 36, was stabbed at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood on March 8.
Police say at least three people entered the apartment near 22nd and Orchard streets sometime before 3:30 a.m. A fight broke out, and one of the intruders stabbed Varejcka in the torso several times.
Marsalis Phillips, 16, is accused of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Makayla Fell, 20, a resident of the apartment where the stabbing took place, and Krysean Reynolds, 19, who also is believed to have been at the apartment during the stabbing, both face accessory charges.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
