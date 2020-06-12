Watch Now: Lincoln mayor considering pardons for peaceful protesters

Participants in the listening session also asked about law enforcement's response to the protests, which included the use of tear gas and rubber bullets.
Jenny Tyner, a protester who was arrested and taken to jail, said she didn't believe the use of force was a proportional response.
"I watched the police escalate the situation with my own two eyes," she said.
Gaylor Baird said she understood Friday's listening session was only an early step, but she said it was vital for her to hear the community's concerns firsthand.
"Now is a time for us to listen," she said, "listening that leads to understanding, then action."
However, some callers grew frustrated in the Zoom chat as the meeting continued because they believed the panel was not answering direct questions and had not enacted change.
"At the end of the day," Kerian Wilson said, "if you're not doing anything, you're not listening."
BLM March, 6.11
Black Lives Matter protesters march northbound on South 27th Street after starting from the SouthPointe Pavilions on Thursday, June 11.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protesting in the Rain, 6.9
Black Lives Matter protesters march in the rain after leaving the state Capitol on Tuesday, June 9.
SOFIA SARIC, Lincoln Journal Star
BLM leaders
The young organizers who have led several peaceful protests in Lincoln over the past week stand outside the Nebraska Capitol on Friday, June 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Candlelight Vigil
Demetrius Alexander throws up his fist as Taylor Morris leans on him as the crowd sings "Amazing Grace" during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on June 5 in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Candlelight Vigil
A candle with a balloon is lit for Breyonna Taylor on her birthday during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on June 5 in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Candlelight Vigil
Demonstratros carry candles to the memorial of James Scurlock during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on Friday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Candlelight Vigil
LeeAaron Berks holds a candle during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on Friday June 5 in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Candlelight Vigil
LeeAaron Berks holds a candle to remember those lost during a candlelight vigil on June 5 in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Candlelight Vigil
Brittany Clark (Left) and her friend Sydney Webb hold up their hands to prevent the wind from blowing their candle out during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on Friday June 5 in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Candlelight Vigil
A memorial erected to James Scurlock near 11th Street during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on Friday June 5 in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Candlelight Vigil
Members of Black Lives Matter light candles during a candlelight vigil Friday, June 5, at the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Candlelight Vigil
Black Lives Matter leaders sing "Amazing Grace" with the crowd during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on Friday June 5, 2020, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Candlelight Vigil
Demonstrators march silently during a candlelight vigil remembering those lost on Friday June 5 in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Protest, 6.3
Protesters are escorted by Lincoln police after leaving the state Capitol and marching down K Street on Wednesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest, 6.3
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the state Capitol for speeches before marching down K Street on Wednesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest, 6.3
Protesters are escorted by Lincoln police after leaving the state Capitol and marching down K Street on Wednesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
County-City Building
Monday night overhead photo of the protesters outside the County-City Building.
ROBERT HOTZ, courtesy photo
County-City Building protest
The scene outside the County-City Building on Monday night.
ROBERT HOTZ, courtesy photo
Protest, 6.2
Hundreds of protesters gathered for speeches at the County-City Building on Tuesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest, 6.2
With temps in the high 80s at the start of the gathering, Lincoln Police Capt. Don Scheinost hands off water to protesters at the County-City Building on Tuesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest, 6.2
Hundreds of protesters gathered for speeches at the County-City Building on Tuesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest, 6.2
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (center) sits with the protesters at the County-City Building on Tuesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Protest, 6.2
Hands are raised Tuesday at the County-City Building when protesters are asked who is eligible to vote in the election this fall.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest, 6.1
Protesters take a knee in front of the County-City Building on Monday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Protest, 6.1
LINCOLN, NEB. - 06/01/2020 - Protesters sit in the intersection of S. 10th St. and Lincoln Mall in front of the County-City Building on Monday, June 1, 2020. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Protest, 6.1
Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (right) addresses protesters who sat in the intersection of S. 10th St. and Lincoln Mall in front of the County-City Building on Monday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Target Boarded Up, 6.1
The Target at 333 N. 48th St. temporarily boarded up its front doors Monday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
BLM Peaceful Protest
A protester chants "No justice, no peace" during a peaceful protest on Sunday near the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Peaceful Protest
Protesters gather on the steps of the state Capitol during a peaceful protest on Sunday at the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sunday protest
Protesters bolt from police after tear gas was released in the Lincoln Mall area on Sunday
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sunday protest
Police in riot gear move forward in an effort to clear protesters in Lincoln Mall during a protest that went past a mandated curfew on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sunday protest
Police in riot gear line up to block protesters on Sunday in the Lincoln Mall.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sunday protest
Police in riot gear move forward in the area of Lincoln Mall in an effort to clear protesters after a mandated curfew on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sunday protest
Protesters who defied an 8 p.m. curfew raise their fists on the steps of the state Capitol on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sunday protest
A protester shows what he says is wound from a bean bag round during a night of protest on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sunday protest
Police in riot gear line up to block protesters who defied curfew on May 31 in the Lincoln Mall area.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Sunday protest
Police in riot gear move forward in an effort to clear protesters who defied curfew on Sunday in the Lincoln Mall area.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
BLM Peaceful Protest
Protesters gather on the steps of the Nebraska State Capitol during a peaceful protest on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Peaceful Protest
Law enforcement in riot gear stand guard on the steps if the state Capitol building during a peaceful protest on Sunday afternoon. While the protest was peaceful, events that had unfolded the night before was enough to warrant police to take precaution. The words "the salvation of the state is watchfulness in the citizen" can be seen etched into the wall behind them.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
BLM peaceful protest
A man at Sunday's protest in Lincoln wears tape across his mouth stating "I can't breathe."
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Peaceful Protest
Protesters march peacefully down O Street during a Black Lives Matter rally Sunday that started at the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Peaceful Protest
A protester who climbed a statue in front of the County-City Building shouts "Black Lives Matter" in peaceful protest after marching down O Street on Sunday afternoon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Peaceful Protest
A man who climbed a crosswalk pole holds up a sign in protest to passing cars during a peaceful protest near the Capitol on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Peaceful Protest
A sign advocating for the recognition of those who lost their lives is seen along with flowers during a peaceful protest Sunday at the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Peaceful Protest
Protesters march together in solidarity toward the County-City Building during a peaceful march on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Peaceful Protest
Protesters wear face masks with the message "I can't breathe" written on tape during a peaceful protest Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Peaceful Protest
A protester holds flowers in peaceful protest Sunday near the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Peaceful Protest
Thousands of protesters gathered peacefully in front of the state Capitol on Sunday afternoon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Peaceful Protest
A protester waves an American flag with an "X" painted on it during a peaceful protest Sunday near the state Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sunday protest
Law enforcement in riot gear stand guard on the steps of the state Capitol building during a peaceful protest on Sunday While the protest was peaceful, events that had unfolded the night before was enough to warrant police to take precaution.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
A pair of individuals leap from the broken window of the 3 Landmark Centre building after retrieving fire extinguishers early Sunday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
The cost of replacing the fire-damaged Universal-Inland Insurance building could reach $20 million, according to a preliminary city damage report.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
The Lincoln Police Department detain three occupants of a car near 12th and Lincoln Mall on Sunday, following overnight protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Lincoln police advance into the intersection of 12th and Lincoln Mall early Sunday, May 31 following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Broken glass from a bus stop at 11th and Lincoln Mall fills the trash on Sunday, May 31, 2020, following overnight protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Buildings along Lincoln Mall had broken windows on Sunday, May 31, 2020, following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
George Floyd Protest
Jaida Graves, who was hit by Trever Kurtz's Chevy Avalanche pickup, raises her fist as she was loaded onto an ambulance during a protest in response of the death of George Floyd near 25th and O Streets on May 30.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews continued work Sunday at Universal-Inland Insurance, a multi-story building on Lincoln Mall where vandals sparked a fire in overnight riots.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Broken windows on the southwest corner of 3 Landmark Centre on Sunday, May 31, 2020, following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Crews, including volunteers, showed up Sunday morning to help to clean up vandalism to Landmark Centre and other buildings along Lincoln Mall. Rioters broke windows and looted buildings after peaceful protests turned violent overnight.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
The Lincoln Fire Department returned to the scene of an overnight fire at the Universal-Inland Insurance building on Sunday, May 31, 2020, following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
The Lincoln Fire Department returned to the scene of an overnight fire at the Universal-Inland Insurance building on Sunday, May 31, 2020, following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
The Lincoln Fire Department firefighters remove files from an office at the scene of an overnight fire at the Universal-Inland Insurance building on Sunday, May 31, 2020, following protests down the street at the County-City building.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
The Abraham Lincoln statue on the west side of the Nebraska Capitol was spray-painted with an anarchist symbol during protests Sunday morning.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
The Abraham Lincoln statue on the west-side of the Nebraska State Capitol was spray-painted with an anarchist symbol during an overnight protest on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Early Morning Protest
A woman looks on from a car in front of County-City Building as protesters clash with police, Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Onlookers gather at the gas station opposite of County-City Building as protesters clash with police, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters gather at Lincoln Mall during a clash with police near County-City Building, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters gather in front of County-City Building as tear gas is seen in the air, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters gather in front of County-City Building as tear gas is seen in the air, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters sparked a fire in an office building along Lincoln Mall on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Law enforcement briefly detained Xavier Packett and Dillon Siebe, who entered buildings with fire extinguishers to douse blazes set by vandals in office buildings along Lincoln Mall, early Sunday. They were later released.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
A woman raises her fist against advancing law enforcement during Saturday night's protest on Lincoln Mall.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
A fellow protester offers spray to a man hit by tear gas on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Law enforcement clashed with protesters on Lincoln Mall on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters raise their hands against law enforcement advancing along Lincoln Mall on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Fellow protesters offer aid to someone injured in a clash with police on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters vandalize an office building on Lincoln Mall on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters vandalize an office building on Lincoln Mall on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Early Morning Protest
A person uses a phone to capture the scene as protests turned violent in downtown Lincoln on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Law enforcement in riot gear advance from the County-City Building and down Lincoln Mall on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Law enforcement officers in riot gear advance from County-City Building toward protesters along Lincoln Mall on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters tossed fireworks at law enforcement officers guarding the entrance to the County-City Building late Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Law enforcement in riot gear deployed tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters tossed fireworks in the direction of law enforcement guarding the entrance to the County-City Building on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
A man wipes his eyes after law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters gather near the County-City Building on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Fireworks tossed in the direction of law enfourcement explodes outside the County-City Building on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Tear gas shrouds law enforcement and a protester outside the County-City Building on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters raise their hands in front of the County-City Building on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Protesters gather in front of County-City Building on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
A couple embrace on Lincoln Mall as protesters clash with law enforcement at the County-City Building on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
A protester raises his hands in front of the County-City Building on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Early Morning Protest
Law enforcement line the entrance to the County-City Building on Saturday night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protest
A protester calls for help after a woman is hit with a rubber bullet in the Lincoln Mall area when a peaceful protest turned violent late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Saturday protest
A protester launches a bottle rocket as Saturday's peaceful protest suddenly turned violent near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Water
Water from an opened fire hydrant fills the street as protesters clash with law enforcement late Saturday near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mortar firework
A protester lobs a mortar firework at police late Saturday night at the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shattered glass
A person bikes past a shattered entrance to a building on the Lincoln Mall late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Helping tear gas victim
A protester uses water to help a man who was hit with tear gas in an attempt to wash it off late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Throwing brick
A vandal throws a brick at a bus stop window late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Breaking window
A vandal breaks windows of a building on the Lincoln Mall late Saturday night near the County-City Building.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Protesters
Protesters at 48th and O on Saturday, May 30.
CASEY VENEMA, courtesy photo
Protesters
Hundreds of protesters near 48th and O on Saturday, May 30.
CASEY VENEMA, courtesy photo
Protesters
Protesters walk down O Street from 48th on Saturday, May 30.
CASEY VENEMA, courtesy photo
Protesters
Protesters at 48th and O on Saturday, May 30.
CASEY VENEMA, courtesy photo
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/30/2020 - Protesters gathered on both sides of K St. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Nebraska State Capitol. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/30/2020 - Protesters march down O Street before turning left on 9th Street en route to the County-City Building on Saturday, May 30, 2020. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/30/2020 - Protesters take a knee at the County-City Building on Saturday, May 30, 2020, after beginning their march at the Nebraska State Capitol. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protesters gathered at the Nebraska State Capitol on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/30/2020 - Protesters march down to the County-City Building on S. 10th St. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, after beginning at the Nebraska State Capitol. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/30/2020 - Sheriff's deputies watch protesters as they converge on the County-City Building on Saturday, May 30, 2020, after they marched from the Nebraska State Capitol. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/30/2020 - After leaving the capitol, protesters coverged on the County-City Building on Saturday, May 30, 2020. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Lincoln Police Department Chief Jeff Bliemeister addresses protesters May 30 at the state Capitol. He said Friday that 24 officers were injured in the week's protests.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protesters head north down Centennial Mall on Saturday after leaving the State Capitol.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
George Floyd Protest
Items litter the ground around the EZ GO gas station on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Onlookers stop to take in the scene of the Metro PCS on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A man clears shattered glass from the ground of the Metro PCS store after protesters broke the windows on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A police vehicle sits outside of the EZ GO gas station on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A worker uses a broom to push out a broken glass frame at the EZ GO gas station on Saturday morning, following overnight protests that turned violent.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A man walks his bike past a door spray-painted with "George Floyd Murderers" after a night of protests in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd is spray-painted on a wall near the intersection of 27th and O streets on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Property manager Roger Stolley shovels broken glass from the floor of the Metro PCS on Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Windows at the Ez Go gas station are seen broken after it was looted Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
People walk in and out of the Ez Go convenience store as it was being looted on Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
People kneel down and raise their hands at the Ez Go gas station near 26th and O Streets on Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Protesters raise their fists as they face police who responded to vandalism at the EZ Go near 25th and O streets Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
People enter and exit the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets during a protest that turned into looting early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A firework explodes between protesters and police outside the EZ GO at 25th and O streets Saturday morning. A small number of people protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis turned violent, breaking store windows and threatening police.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
George Floyd Protest
A protester confronts the police at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets during a protest that turned into looting early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Police secure the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets after it was looted after a protest early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Lincoln police officers stand guard outside the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets, which was looted after a protest early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A woman was being helped after tear gas was used to disperse crowds after looting at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets after a protest early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Protesters knee in front of the police at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets during a protest early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Advancing police officers in riot gear push forward as two protesters confront them near 25th and O Streets early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Protesters raise their hands as they confront police at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets after it has been looted early Saturday morning, following a protest of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Police disperse crowds at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets during a protest that turned into looting early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Police deploy tear gas to push back the remaining crowd near 26th and O Streets after a nearby gas station was looted after a protest early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Police officers stand guard outside the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets after it has been looted following a protest early Saturday morning in response of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A protester throws a window cleaner at police standing guard at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets during a protest that turned into looting early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A small team of police retreat after initially trying to disperse the gathering crowd at a looted EZ GO gas station following a protest in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A man extinguishes a fire after vandals looted the EZ Go at 25th and O streets.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A policeman uses pepper spray to disperse the crowd at an EZ GO gas station that was looted after a protest early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Protesters raise their hands in front of police near 25th and O streets as they protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A man breaks the windows of a MetroPCS store near 26th and O Streets after a protest about the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis turned to looting.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Protesters and onlookers gather as police station at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets early Saturday morning for a protest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Police deploy tear gas to push back the remaining crowd near 26th and O streets on Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A breaks the windows of a MetroPCS store near 26th and O Streets early Saturday after protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis turned into looting.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Protesters raise their hands in front of Lincoln police early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
Protesters stand in front of police at the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets during a protest that turned into looting early Saturday morning following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
People gather near a police car near 26th and O streets to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A Lincoln police officer asks people to move away from a police car near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning during a protest of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A Lincoln police officer tries to ask people to move away from a police car near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning as they protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A woman tries to stop the crowd outside an EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets early Saturday morning after windows were broken in a protest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
A woman walks out of the EZ GO gas station at 25th and O streets that was looted early Saturday morning after a protest following of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning, protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
People gather near 26th and O Streets early Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
George Floyd Protest
People gather near 26th and O streets early Saturday morning to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
BLM Protest
Sen. Ernie Chambers (right) and Harper Anderson (left) joined about a dozen Stand In for Lincoln protesters outside of the state Capitol on Friday. "It's our job to speak out against white supremacy in this extremely broken system," Anderson said.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Protest
Meghan Muehling (left) and Harper Anderson hold up signs to passing drivers near the state Capitol on Friday. They were protesting deaths that were the result of police brutality. "Cops need to protect and serve and not murder people," Muehling said.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Protest
A protester holds a sign protesting the death of George Floyd on Friday at the state Capitol. The protest was organized by Stand In for Lincoln. "We've been angry since George Floyd's death, and we have wanted to speak out, this was our first chance to do so," Tami Damian (not pictured) said.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Protest
A protester holds up a sign protesting the death of George Floyd on Friday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Protest
Sen. Ernie Chambers joins Stand In for Lincoln protesters outside the state Capitol on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BLM Protest
Tami Damian holds up a sign at the state Capitol on Friday protesting the death of George Floyd.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.