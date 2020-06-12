Watch Now: Lincoln mayor considering pardons for peaceful protesters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she is considering pardons for peaceful protesters who were charged with breaking curfew.

She spoke Friday during a community listening session on Zoom along with Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister and City Councilwoman Sändra Washington.

Lincoln residents were given three minutes each to speak or ask questions, and the panel paused at times to reflect and answer. While speakers occasionally became heated, their remarks were mostly respectful.

Gaylor Baird said her administration is working with the city's law department to explore pardons for peaceful protesters but not for those who were documented committing violence or destroying property.

City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick, reached after the listening session, said between 70-80 people were arrested for misdemeanor curfew violations. He was unsure how many were ultimately charged.

He said the mayor can pardon anyone who violates city code, but those people have to first plead guilty or be found guilty. He also said mayors typically wait to ensure there is not a pattern of behavior before they issue pardons.

Mayoral pardons have been used in the past, Kirkpatrick said, including after the 2012 lawn-watering restrictions.