Watch now: Lincoln man who was fatally stabbed had been riding bike with his father, police say

The 26-year-old Lincoln man who was stabbed to death Saturday night had been riding a bicycle alongside his dad in the moments before the attack, police said in court records.

Austin Gress and his father, 51-year-old William Parrott, rode to A’s Stop and Shop to buy soda around 9 p.m. Saturday, Parrott told police.

As they approached the convenience store near 27th and Dudley streets, Parrott lost sight of Gress as he waited for traffic, and as he approached the store and neared Gress, he saw Steven A. Alexander stabbing his son with a long-blade knife, Lincoln Police Investigator Giselle Hogan said in court records.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators showed Alexander, 34, running after Gress as he rode his bike outside the central Lincoln convenience store, Hogan said.

Gress then got off the bike and pushed Alexander to the ground before the 34-year-old stabbed him "two to three times in the upper chest and neck area," Hogan said in the affidavit for Alexander's arrest.

After he was stabbed, Gress fled eastbound as his father approached from the west, Hogan said. Parrott pushed Alexander to the ground before he unsheathed his knife, causing him to retreat.

Parrott picked up a metal object and he and Gress chased Alexander, who ran down an alley before fleeing west on Dudley Street, Hogan said in the affidavit.

Gress and his dad then returned to the north side of the convenience store, where the 26-year-old collapsed and was later pronounced dead.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Alexander's arrest over the weekend. The 34-year-old, who remained at large Tuesday morning, is wanted for manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of deadly weapon to commit a felony for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing.

Lincoln Police have sought the community's help in locating Alexander, who they warned may be armed and should be considered dangerous. The department asked anyone who comes into contact with the 34-year-old to call 911 rather than approaching him.

Alexander has short black hair, facial hair, and brown eyes. He is 6-feet tall and 180 pounds. He has numerous tattoos including a sun and stars on his left upper arm and a skull with a headdress on his right upper arm.

He and Gress knew each other before Saturday's attack, though the nature of their relationship remained unclear Tuesday. Parrott said he was familiar with Alexander from a "prior confrontation," Hogan said.

LPD will host a news conference at 3 p.m. to provide an update on its investigation into the stabbing, which marked the fourth suspected killing in Lincoln this year.

