Watch now: Lincoln man killed in Thursday attack identified

The 57-year-old Lincoln man who police say was killed in a fight outside his home on Thursday has been identified as Henry Lee Jones.

Jones, a resident of 2801 F St., was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a fight broke out around 6:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection in front of his house, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said at a press briefing on Friday.

First responders found Jones unresponsive in the area and attempted life-saving measures, Stille said. The exact cause of the 57-year-old's death remains unclear. Stille said an autopsy was schedule for Friday morning.

Police have arrested three individuals in connection to Jones' death, including 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek — both on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Officers arrested a third person, 25-year-old Micah Berggren, on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The three suspects, who had not been formally charged as of Friday morning, were among five people who a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy saw fleeing the area in two vehicles immediately after the fight, Stille said.

"While arrests have been made, this investigation is ongoing," the assistant police chief said. "We encourage anyone that has additional information to contact us directly."

Stille said investigators have suspicions about what led to the fight but declined to reveal them on Friday. He said there was "some relationship" between Jones and his alleged attackers but "the extent of that relationship is still being investigated." He also noted the parties may have had a disagreement over property.

Police recovered "a couple items of interest" at the scene, which he described as blunt objects comparable to a bat or pole.

Stille said the department booked Pearson and Jelinek on suspicion of manslaughter, rather than first- or second-degree murder, on the advice of the Lancaster County attorney.

Both Jelinek and Berggren had active warrants out for their arrest before Thursday's alleged attack, according to jail bookings and court filings. Jelinek was wanted for false reporting and misdemeanor theft, while Berggren had a warrant for assault by strangulation.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

