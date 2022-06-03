Watch now: Lincoln man arrested in standoff was suspect in county shooting, sheriff's office says

The 24-year-old man who police arrested Thursday after a three-hour standoff in central Lincoln was wanted for his alleged role in a Lancaster County shooting last week, the sheriff's office said.

Members of the Lancaster County Tactical Response Unit found Jesse Salamanca hiding in the basement of a residence near 13th and D streets around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, more than three hours after he had barricaded himself in the home, Capt. John Vik said.

Deputies had been seeking Salamanca for five days after he allegedly fired rounds into a home near Northwest 27th Street and U.S. 34 on Saturday, Vik said.

Vik said the shooting, just north of Lincoln's city limit, stemmed from a nondescript dispute between two parties. No one was injured in the weekend shooting or Thursday's standoff.

Authorities located Salamanca near 13th and D streets and initially tried to contact him around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, but those attempts were unsuccessful, prompting the deployment of the Tactical Response Unit, Vik said.

Sheriff's deputies — assisted by the Lincoln Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service — entered the home around 5:30 p.m. and took Salamanca into custody without incident, Vik said.

Authorities found a handgun in the residence that matched the type used in Saturday's shooting, according to the sheriff's office. Salamanca was not armed when deputies contacted him, Vik said.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a gun into an occupied dwelling, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Vik said the sheriff's office is seeking one additional suspect involved in Saturday's shooting, but investigators believe Salamanca is the only one who fired shots.

