WATCH NOW: Lincoln investigators are headed to Florida following 30-year-old's arrest there in homicide

Bliemeister said the 31-year-old Lincoln man didn't live in that area, but he and Long had known each other for years.

"Establishing the 'whys' is something that we will continue to work on," the police chief said Thursday.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said they had not yet determined if they will seek the death penalty in the case.

"I guess there's frustration when this type of event happens that somebody who was involved in the criminal justice system, is out on bond," he said.

Long had been out of jail on bond in connection to a robbery in October, a shooting in November and a felony DUI in April at the time of Whitemagpie's killing.

But, Condon said, the bonds set in those cases had been requested by his office, set by the court and were appropriate bonds for each of the offenses for which Long had been arrested and charged.

On Nov. 5, police arrested Long for allegedly robbing a man in the parking lot of the Office Gentlemen's Club at closing time Oct. 2. He posted $1,000 to get out of jail a day later.