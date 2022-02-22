 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews battle early-morning blaze amid frigid temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews battled a two-story house fire and the frigid temperatures early Tuesday morning after a blaze broke out at an unattended home at around 5:30 a.m. 

Capt. Nancy Crist said no one was injured in the fire, which took several hours to fully extinguish and gutted a $236,000 house near 19th and South streets. 

Crist said crews were initially able to enter the home at 1834 Ryons St., first fighting the fire from within the house while searching the residence for any occupants. 

Eventually, Crist said the fire breached the home's interior, forcing crews to retreat from the house. Responders later learned the property owner was out of town Tuesday morning. 

Crist said the weather — which dropped temperatures as low as 3 degrees Tuesday morning — caused several hiccups in the fire department's efforts.

She said one fire hydrant froze in the frigid temperatures, while a pair of mature trees in the front yard grew as ice developed on their branches, forcing responders to retreat further from the residence. 

It's still unclear what caused the fire, Crist said. Inspectors weren't able to enter the residence by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Crist said she expected crews to remain on scene for much of the day. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

