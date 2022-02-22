Watch Now: Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews battle early-morning blaze amid frigid temperatures

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews battled a two-story house fire and the frigid temperatures early Tuesday morning after a blaze broke out at an unattended home at around 5:30 a.m.
Capt. Nancy Crist said no one was injured in the fire, which took several hours to fully extinguish and gutted a $236,000 house near 19th and South streets.
Crist said crews were initially able to enter the home at 1834 Ryons St., first fighting the fire from within the house while searching the residence for any occupants.
Eventually, Crist said the fire breached the home's interior, forcing crews to retreat from the house. Responders later learned the property owner was out of town Tuesday morning.
Crist said the weather — which dropped temperatures as low as 3 degrees Tuesday morning — caused several hiccups in the fire department's efforts.
She said one fire hydrant froze in the frigid temperatures, while a pair of mature trees in the front yard grew as ice developed on their branches, forcing responders to retreat further from the residence.
Terry Barry, who was found in a partially enclosed stairwell attached to a multi-unit residence near 16th and Washington streets, was burned beyond recognition by the time authorities arrived, Sgt. Chris Vigil said.
The commotion started at around 1 a.m. when a Lincoln man was removed from The Fat Toad Pub after being belligerent and starting a fight within the bar, police said. He was hospitalized after smashing through the bar's front window.
A week before his suspension, Luke Bonkiewicz's name appeared on a journal article in Police Quarterly examining instances of sexual violence against women within police departments. His name since has been removed from the article.
Attorney Victoria Buter said Think Aksarben's chief financial officer's email had been hacked, despite security measures, without them knowing. And, as a result, Hy-Vee ended up wiring $2,277.115.99 to a fraudster.
Mario Martinez, 40, approached the man at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and allegedly asked him if he wanted to live or die before repeatedly punching him in the head and upper torso, according to police.