Watch now: 'Like a tilt-a-whirl nightmare': Man on trial for murder says fiancée came at him with a knife

WAHOO — Kolton Barnes took the stand here for more than a day, telling jurors that he didn't remember much of the violent struggle he had with Kayla Matulka in the bedroom they shared. Or how she ended up with his double-edged knife sticking out of her chest, along with about two dozen more stab wounds.

But he was clear on how he said it started: With her coming at him with a knife.

Just before midnight July 14, 2020, Barnes, 27, says he returned home from the bar in Malmo after getting texts from his fiancée saying their relationship was over.

He said it was probably the 15th time she'd sent him a text like that.

Barnes texted her it wasn't over and, in others he later deleted, threatened to kick the door in if she didn't let him inside.

Prosecutors say a piece of trim from the door, found lying in the hallway with the nails up the next morning, suggests he followed through. Though Barnes denies it.

Video from across the street showed him getting into the garage with the opener. Inside, he said, he found two of his motorcycles on their sides and the interior door open.

"When I walked into the bedroom the lights were off. I seen my dog laying on the floor. She didn't look at me, she didn't move. But it was dark," Barnes said.

When he came around the door, he said he could see from the light of the TV.

"Kayla come at me with the knife," Barnes said. "I panicked and put my hand up to try to grab her wrist or stop her. And I ended up having to hit her in the side of the head three times."

He said they struggled and went to the floor.

"And when I sat up she wasn't moving and her eyes were huge. And it's just like that feeling when you stand up too fast and you zone out. I don't remember anything after that," Barnes said.

The knife was in her chest, he said.

Barnes calls it self-defense.

He said he has bits of memories after that. Of holding his dog, Diesel, who had been stabbed to death, too. Of feeling something in his pocket — the knife, he thinks — and throwing it into a field near Valparaiso.

"It was like a tilt-a-whirl nightmare. It's what it felt like," he said.

Asked if he thinks he inflicted any of Matulka's 27 stab wounds, two of which came after she died, Barnes said it's possible, even "very likely."

"I just don't remember," he said.

Barnes said he was just trying not to get stabbed and everything happened so fast. But he didn't remember Matulka moving after she went to the floor and admits he may have knocked her out with the punches.

Crime scene photos showed her on the floor naked, her eye black, her pajama top and shorts cut off her, a restraint on one of her wrists and the mattress shifted off the bed frame, and the outline of three fingers smeared in blood on the wall beside her.

Investigators found the ring Barnes was seen wearing that night under the bed.

"Why did you have your hand on the frame of the bed under the mattress?" Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Sandra Allen asked him on cross examination.

Barnes said he doesn't remember. He could've put his hand there to brace himself when he got up after they both went to the floor. It could have slipped off then, he said.

"You also could have had your hand on the bed frame while you were bending down stabbing Kayla 25 times, too. Isn't that true?" Allen said.

"I don't know. I don't remember," Barnes said.

"It's a possibility, isn't it?" she pressed.

"There are a lot of possibilities, yes," he said.

He said he didn't remember much of what happened afterward. How he left and came back multiple times, then drove to Matulka's mom's place in Blair.

The next morning, when he stopped at a store in Arlington and saw a blood stain on his shirt and got a new one, then saw all the cop cars at their house when he came over the hill at Malmo, Barnes said he was scared.

"It was pretty real at that point," he said.

Before that, he said he thought he just got too drunk and had a really bad dream.

Barnes said he didn't know what to do so he lied to the investigators and his family. At the time, he said he hadn't gone inside and had no idea what happened or who did it. Then, for months he told his mom it was a suicide.

Allen said Barnes' story has evolved over time, first after getting Matulka's mental health records, then after seeing the autopsy report and learning she couldn't have caused all the injuries herself.

"That's when you came up with this whole self-defense story, isn't it?" she asked.

Barnes denied it.

"I'm telling the truth because this is my chance to tell my side," he said.

Closing arguments are expected to come next week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

