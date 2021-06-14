Watch Now: Leads in Lincoln woman's disappearance led investigators to several locations, including Pawnee Lake

Investigators scoured a number of locations in following leads in the disappearance of Carly Schaaf, acting Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson said Monday.
Those locations included Pawnee Lake, where the missing Lincoln woman's body was discovered Thursday morning.
Speaking at Monday's law enforcement briefing, Jackson said investigators obtained information that led them to the lake west of Lincoln that day. It's unclear if that information came via a tip or otherwise.
Jackson said investigators have determined how long Schaaf's remains were near the lake's southwest shore, but law enforcement will "hold close" those details. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said it's still unclear whether Schaaf's body was placed in the wooded area where it was discovered.
No arrests have been reported, although police continue to say there is no threat to the general public. Police are still seeking tips to aid in their investigation, Jackson said.
Few other details have been provided on Schaaf's disappearance and death, although the case has been described as suspicious.
The 23-year-old was reported missing May 19 after her mother, whom she lived with, had not heard from her for two days.
Schaaf's body was found by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office investigators searching in a wooded area on the southwest side of the lake not far from a day-use picnic area.
Wagner had said the body was purposefully covered.
In a Saturday news release, Lincoln Police did not say whether investigators knew the manner or cause of Schaaf's death. Earlier, Wagner had said it might take four to six weeks until toxicology results are available from the autopsy done Friday.
Schaaf's parents, Shari and David Schaaf, addressed the public in a tearful news conference June 3, asking anyone with information to contact authorities.
Carly Schaaf — described by her mother as a homebody with a deep affection for her two dogs — had not been heard from since the morning of May 17, when she went missing from the family's home on Worthington Avenue near Irvingdale Park. She left behind her dogs, Zeus and Callie, her computer and clothes. Police said she did not take money with her.
It wasn't clear to police investigators how Schaaf left the family's house that morning. LPD Investigator Jessica Drager said Schaaf had tentative plans to drop off job applications that day but didn't have access to a car.
Officials ask people who have information to call 402-441-6000, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
