Watch Now: Leads in Lincoln woman's disappearance led investigators to several locations, including Pawnee Lake

Investigators scoured a number of locations in following leads in the disappearance of Carly Schaaf, acting Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson said Monday.

Those locations included Pawnee Lake, where the missing Lincoln woman's body was discovered Thursday morning.

Speaking at Monday's law enforcement briefing, Jackson said investigators obtained information that led them to the lake west of Lincoln that day. It's unclear if that information came via a tip or otherwise.

Jackson said investigators have determined how long Schaaf's remains were near the lake's southwest shore, but law enforcement will "hold close" those details. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said it's still unclear whether Schaaf's body was placed in the wooded area where it was discovered.

No arrests have been reported, although police continue to say there is no threat to the general public. Police are still seeking tips to aid in their investigation, Jackson said.

Few other details have been provided on Schaaf's disappearance and death, although the case has been described as suspicious.

The 23-year-old was reported missing May 19 after her mother, whom she lived with, had not heard from her for two days.

