Watch Now: Law enforcement will crack down on dangerous situations on Lincoln's O Street over Memorial Day weekend
editor's pick alert top story

Watch Now: Law enforcement will crack down on dangerous situations on Lincoln's O Street over Memorial Day weekend

  • Updated
O Street Cruising, 4.25

Motorcyclists gather in a parking lot next to the EZ Go gas station at 25th and O streets before cruising down O Street last year.

 Journal Star file photo
O Street cruise night overhead footage

Law enforcement agencies intend to keep a close eye on those cruising O Street this weekend, along with the hundreds of Lincoln residents who converge to watch. 

The Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol are partnering in a grant-funded special detail aimed at enforcing both traffic laws and trespassing violations.

"I know everybody says that we're just trying to kill the fun, but we enjoy looking at the cars, too," Lincoln Police Sgt. Angela Sands said. "It's just, when it becomes dangerous, we don't want someone to ruin their life over a fun event." 

Sands said the detail — made up of 10 Lincoln officers, a handful of troopers and the patrol's helicopter  — will keep eyes on O Street between 17th and 84th streets throughout the holiday weekend, a time when onlookers often gather to gawk at the classic cars and motorcycles cruising the strip alongside unsuspecting traffic navigating the city's primary east-west street. 

The actions of some people in past years have threatened to ruin the event for the majority of participants by creating a dangerous environment, Sands said, including people running into the street and dumping water or alcohol near cars performing burnouts to create larger clouds of smoke. 

"It turns into a dangerous situation," Sands said, noting that there are often children looking on from the sidewalk. There have also been issues with parts, and even wheels, flying off cars as they peel out and speed away.

In some cases in past years, onlookers have taken on a "mob mentality," surrounding officers and pelting them with bottles as they attempted to break up street races between motorcycles or prevent passengers from riding on the tops of cars.

The threats to officers have required an increased police presence and pulled resources from other parts of the city.

Police offer more detailed account of O Street racing incident

"One event took every officer down at one intersection, just to make it safe," Sands said. "Those are the things we want to avoid." 

With more than a dozen officers and troopers dedicating their weekend to patrolling O Street, Sands said it will be the largest effort yet to promote safety surrounding the annual cruise weekend, which is not officially sanctioned by the city. 

Officers will also focus on trespassing violations in the parking lots along O Street, many belonging to private businesses with owners who have complained of liability concerns. 

Sands is encouraging onlookers to line up rides to and from O Street. 

Saturday night fracas forces LPD to close O Street temporarily
Saturday night pursuit that started in Lincoln ends in crash and arrest near Waverly
'Great Unity Ride' cruises down O Street in support of Lincoln law enforcement
State Patrol trooper one of 2 injured in crash at 46th and O streets

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com

