Watch Now: Law enforcement will crack down on dangerous situations on Lincoln's O Street over Memorial Day weekend

Law enforcement agencies intend to keep a close eye on those cruising O Street this weekend, along with the hundreds of Lincoln residents who converge to watch.

The Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol are partnering in a grant-funded special detail aimed at enforcing both traffic laws and trespassing violations.

"I know everybody says that we're just trying to kill the fun, but we enjoy looking at the cars, too," Lincoln Police Sgt. Angela Sands said. "It's just, when it becomes dangerous, we don't want someone to ruin their life over a fun event."

Sands said the detail — made up of 10 Lincoln officers, a handful of troopers and the patrol's helicopter — will keep eyes on O Street between 17th and 84th streets throughout the holiday weekend, a time when onlookers often gather to gawk at the classic cars and motorcycles cruising the strip alongside unsuspecting traffic navigating the city's primary east-west street.

The actions of some people in past years have threatened to ruin the event for the majority of participants by creating a dangerous environment, Sands said, including people running into the street and dumping water or alcohol near cars performing burnouts to create larger clouds of smoke.