Watch now: Lancaster Co. Sheriff gives update on shooting death at Branched Oak Lake

  • Updated
Watch the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office news conference Wednesday morning about a fatal shooting at Branched Oak Lake late Tuesday that is being investigated as a homicide.

One person is dead after a shooting at Branched Oak Lake sometime late Tuesday night about 20 miles northwest of Lincoln's city limit, according to authorities.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide, the agency said in a social media post Wednesday morning. Authorities will release additional details on the shooting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The agency's incident log indicates deputies were dispatched to the lake's marina, south of West Davey Road and Northwest 98th Street, just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The reported shooting death marks the second suspected killing recorded in Lancaster County this year outside of Lincoln city limits. The first occurred last week.

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

