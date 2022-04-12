Watch now: Jury deliberating whether Lincoln man is guilty of teen's murder

At a trial where Majdal Elias is accused of shooting into a carload of people, mostly teens, both sides agreed on one thing: Elias was a drug dealer.

In a packed courtroom, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said Elias was apparently pretty good at it, too. He'd made quite a bit of money.

He'd been ripped off before and wasn't going to let it happen again, the prosecutor said.

That's why, when Elias saw Mohammed Al-Haidari driving around lost in The Links apartment complex (where Elias lived) with his face covered on the night of Sept. 29, 2019, he followed.

"He thought they were there to rob him. And he wasn't going to let anyone take his drugs or his money," Mathers said. "That is why he confronted them with a Glock 9mm; that is why he fired at and into the car; and that is why Ali Al-Burkat is dead before his 16th birthday."

On the other side the defense argued that while Elias admittedly brought THC products back from Colorado and sold them in Lincoln, it didn't make him the murderer.

"He had a lot of guns, and he was a drug dealer. But that's not why you are here today," Elias's attorney, Chad Wythers, said.

He said Elias already has been convicted and sentenced for the drugs and the guns found in a search of his apartment a month later. Wythers said the state told the jury about that to provide "some sort of motive" for him killing Al-Burkat.

"It's confusing," he said. "But the only thing you have to decide is whether Majdal Elias shot the gun that killed Ali Al-Burkat."

Wythers said the teenage brothers in the front seat of the Chevy Malibu that night couldn't ID Elias as the shooter and gave different descriptions of the SUV. One described it to police as lighter, the other as darker. And police never found the Glock 9mm gun that fired at least four shots at their car as they tried to get away, at first going down a dead-end street.

He acknowledged there were a handful of things that tie Elias to the scene, like his DNA on an empty, disposable magazine found on the side of the road a mile away and cell phone records.

"Just because somebody is a drug dealer, that doesn't mean he's a murderer. Just because somebody's DNA is on a clip that you don't know has fired a live round, doesn't mean that person is a murderer. And just because somebody's cell phone pings in an area doesn't mean he's a murderer," Wythers said.

He argued there was more evidence that Al-Burkat died from the "shenanigans" of people in his own car, pointing to the young man in the backseat of the Malibu with Al-Burkat, who had bought a gun off the street that night described as a wild-west style pistol with a hair trigger.

Wythers suggested the man got out to confront the man in the SUV who followed them and accidentally fired into the trunk of the car, hitting and killing Al-Burkat.

In the state's rebuttal, Deputy Lancaster County Morgan Smith said the defense was trying to get jurors to look in the wrong direction.

Ballistics evidence shows Al-Burkat was shot with a Glock 9mm, not a wild-west style gun, he said. And the shots came from a Ford Explorer, like the one Elias drove.

"Why haven't they been able to identify him? Why haven't we got a better description from them? They were shot at in a car at night. Kids, 15, 20. A carful of kids, a stranger rolls up and just starts shooting. It's a traumatic event," Smith said.

He said all the facts point to one thing: "Majdal Elias shot and killed Ali Al-Burkat."

The jury got the case to begin deliberations just before noon Tuesday.

