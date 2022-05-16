Watch now: Judge gives Lancaster County jury-duty skippers civics lesson, chance to avoid being found in contempt

Nearly a dozen people spread out in the benches of a third-floor courtroom in Lancaster County District Court late Friday morning. Not for an arraignment in a criminal case. Or to finalize a divorce.

They had one thing in common: All (even the police officer among them) had skipped jury duty, and the Lancaster County Attorney's Office was asking a judge to find them in contempt.

Jury Commissioner Troy Hawk said they've always had people here or there not show up. But in the past three to six months more people have been ignoring the summons they're required by law to fill out. He said those who do respond have been "angrier, a lot ruder and, quite honestly, a lot more abusive" to staff when they call.

Starting in the March and April jury terms, they started seeing more not show up at the courthouse when called, Hawk said.

"They either ignored our messages or said 'I'm out of town. I didn't realize that was something I had to do,'" he said.

In all, 12 skipped in April, plus one in March.

"Which is a big problem. Because when we call in jurors, we call in the number we need to provide to the judge and to that courtroom so they can pick a jury for that trial," Hawk said. "When we have people not show up that throws everything out of whack."

He said it had become such a problem they decided they needed to get in front of it. He's hoping to educate the public, so they appreciate the importance of jury duty and show up when called.

"Right now we just want to get people to understand this is a big deal. This is important," Hawk said. "And if you don't show up there are going to be consequences."

In the courtroom Friday, after reading through their names to determine who had shown up, Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson gave the group a brief civics lesson.

"The Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Nebraska each afford the right to trial by jury," she said. "This right to trial by jury is fundamental to our democracy."

A democracy grants many privileges and benefits to its citizens. It also imposes responsibilities, Nelson told them. Jury service is one of the responsibilities.

She said those in the judicial branch understand and fully appreciate the imposition jury service can pose.

"However, we must follow the law," the judge said. "The law does not permit prospective jurors to be excused from jury service due to inconvenience or a desire not to serve."

Nelson said they were there because they had failed to appear and fulfill that duty. But no one in the courtroom wanted to find them in contempt. Just to fulfill their responsibility.

So one at a time she called them up and gave them the option of appearing for jury duty in July, August or September. If they show up, the contempt case against them will go away.

If not, they'll be required to show up at another hearing, where they could be fined or even sent to jail.

One told the judge he did show up on the scheduled day — 30 minutes late — and was told he could go home.

No one else offered explanations or excuses, simply picking which month they'll be on call for two weeks in case they're needed.

Kenneth West Jr. asked the judge when they changed to notification by email or phone.

"This is my 10th time I've been called up. I'll do my job and everything. But in the past you always sent out a second letter telling you when to show up," he said.

Hawk explained later that jurors get an initial summons for jury duty and a questionnaire to fill out either in writing or online. If they don't fill it out, they get a second one. Then, after his office gets word from bailiffs about when and where prospective jurors are needed, they call and send emails to let them know the specifics.

West said he understands the paper waste, but he doesn't answer his phone while driving and doesn't mess around with email.

"I have served several times. Some good, some bad. You know, it is what it is," he said.

Nelson said she appreciated his service and said jurors all are selected at random.

West said he's been selected randomly a lot.

"I figure it's for everything I did wrong when I was a little kid. This is my punishment," he said. "My wife was so excited that she finally got picked. And I'm like 'whoopie.'"

Hawk said he gets that jury duty can be an inconvenience.

"But that's also part of getting to live in the United States of America. That's one of the things you have to do as your part of that bargain," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

