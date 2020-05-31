Watch Now: Journal Star reporter detained, some protesters arrested in downtown Lincoln after curfew

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement officers near the County-City Building in Lincoln briefly detained Journal Star reporter Chris Dunker while attempting to enforce a city-ordered curfew on Sunday evening.

Dunker, who was documenting arrests while providing coverage of the protests on the Journal Star's Facebook page, was detained around 9 p.m. by a Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy despite wearing an orange vest labeled "PRESS."

Dunker did not immediately identify himself by name to deputies.

He was released moments later and resumed coverage on Facebook Live.

Earlier Sunday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a state of emergency, including an 8 p.m. curfew.

Lincoln Police, when asked earlier Sunday about press coverage after the curfew, said media members with proper identification would be allowed to cover events.

+3 Young men who grabbed fire extinguishers to help during Lincoln Mall riot briefly detained The Beatrice high school graduates said police were apologetic after they and other bystanders explained what they had been doing.

+11 WATCH NOW: Thousands gather for peaceful rally outside Capitol Speakers called for justice -- but also repeatedly urged the crowd to remain peaceful, after what began as peaceful protests turned violent Saturday night and prompted the mayor to issue an 8 p.m. curfew Sunday and the Nebraska National Guard to offer support.

Protester slain by downtown Omaha bar owner Someone was shot and killed near a downtown Omaha demonstration over the death of George Floyd in which protesters clashed with police in riot gear, authorities said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0