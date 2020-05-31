Watch Now: Journal Star reporter detained, some protesters arrested in downtown Lincoln after curfew
Law enforcement officers near the County-City Building in Lincoln briefly detained Journal Star reporter Chris Dunker while attempting to enforce a city-ordered curfew on Sunday evening.

Dunker, who was documenting arrests while providing coverage of the protests on the Journal Star's Facebook page, was detained around 9 p.m. by a Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy despite wearing an orange vest labeled "PRESS."

Dunker did not immediately identify himself by name to deputies.

He was released moments later and resumed coverage on Facebook Live.

Earlier Sunday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a state of emergency, including an 8 p.m. curfew.

Lincoln Police, when asked earlier Sunday about press coverage after the curfew, said media members with proper identification would be allowed to cover events.

