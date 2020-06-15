Watch Now: 'If that use of force appeared aggressive, that’s on me,' Lancaster County sheriff says

He said officials were looking at video footage to determine what occurred and whether it adhered to their policies and the law.

"If there's a disciplinary action to be taken, we'll take it," Wagner said then.

On Monday, the sheriff issued a news release saying after reviewing drone footage he "saw what really happened and was ashamed of myself for passing judgment too quickly. Just as I should not blindly support the actions of my deputies, neither should I be too quick to condemn their actions without proof."

Wagner said the deputy at the center of the complaints — and other officers — had told protesters to leave.

"What the viewers and I didn’t know was the 'F--- you' response from the protesters to the deputy, which does not indicate he was going to gain voluntary compliance," he said.

He said the deputy told the woman with the braids that she was under arrest. But, as he reached for her right shoulder, she turned away, so he tried to grab her left shoulder where her hair was.

That woman, Lecretia Contreras, didn't end up arrested that night. A friend pulled her away and out of the crowd.