Watch Now: 'If that use of force appeared aggressive, that’s on me,' Lancaster County sheriff says

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Monday that deputies' use of force was "lawful and followed our policy" in the arrest of protesters in front of the Hall of Justice on May 31, a clash caught on video and criticized by some as excessive.
"Shame on me, and shame on all of the people who watched the video, passed judgment on what they thought they saw, prompting emails and calls demanding the deputy be fired for his action," he said.
Lancaster County Commission Chairman Sean Flowerday responded later in the day, calling the sheriff's statement "disappointingly out of touch and irresponsible" and encouraging the sheriff to take action for what happened May 31.
That night, about 45 minutes after the city's curfew went into effect, sheriff's cruisers suddenly pulled up, and the police line in front of the building began moving forward.
A group of deputies, led by a sheriff's captain, charged toward the protesters to start making arrests, grabbing one woman by her braids. A 19-year-old Lincoln woman said she was appalled by what was happening, turned toward deputies and yelled "What are you doing?" and quickly was thrown to the ground, tugged by her shirt.
A day later, Wagner said in a post on the department's Facebook page that he was aware of concerns over the level of force used and a review was underway.
He said officials were looking at video footage to determine what occurred and whether it adhered to their policies and the law.
"If there's a disciplinary action to be taken, we'll take it," Wagner said then.
On Monday, the sheriff issued a news release saying after reviewing drone footage he "saw what really happened and was ashamed of myself for passing judgment too quickly. Just as I should not blindly support the actions of my deputies, neither should I be too quick to condemn their actions without proof."
Wagner said the deputy at the center of the complaints — and other officers — had told protesters to leave.
"What the viewers and I didn’t know was the 'F--- you' response from the protesters to the deputy, which does not indicate he was going to gain voluntary compliance," he said.
He said the deputy told the woman with the braids that she was under arrest. But, as he reached for her right shoulder, she turned away, so he tried to grab her left shoulder where her hair was.
That woman, Lecretia Contreras, didn't end up arrested that night. A friend pulled her away and out of the crowd.
Asked about what happened later, she said it was "f---ed up on their part." Contreras said as officers started closing in, she started walking away. When she looked over her shoulder for her sister, the deputy started pulling at her hair.
Kris Tran, her 19-year-old friend, said the next thing she knew, her shirt was being yanked, she was thrown to the ground and a man was kneeling on her back. Then five more officers were on top of her, she said.
On Monday, Wagner described it differently. He said almost simultaneously as the deputy tried to arrest the woman with the braids, "another woman was being arrested by other officers, fell to the ground and was handcuffed with assistance from the first deputy and led off."
In his statement, the sheriff said: "Effecting an arrest for someone resisting or trying to evade arrest is not pretty. Quick, decisive action during the arrest process is necessary to prevent injury to the arrestee and the officers."
Wagner said it isn’t like a game of tag, where the person tagged is told they are out and walks over to a patrol car to be taken to jail.
"The decision to make arrests falls on me as the sheriff and was made to avoid the property damage and rioting that had occurred the previous night."
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird had ordered the 8 p.m. curfew after what started with peaceful protests ended in looting early May 30 near 27th and O streets and in fires and destruction along Lincoln Mall later that day.
Watch Now: Arrested Lincoln protester felt violated: 'We did nothing wrong but exercise our constitutional rights'
In all, it led to 75 arrests, the first of them May 31.
In his statement, Wagner said none of the incident commanders on scene that night thought the deputies and officers tasked with enforcing the curfew would simply be able to take a violator by the hand and lead them to a patrol vehicle.
"We all knew some degree of force would be necessary in making these arrests," he said, adding that it "should be obvious the force used to attempt to arrest Contreras was insufficient, because she was able to evade arrest."
Wagner said failure to pursue an aggressive arrest strategy the night before had resulted in tens of millions of dollars in property damage, as well as gunshots being fired at officers and the Hall of Justice and bottles filled with gasoline and human excrement being thrown at officers.
He said department policy is based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision that says: "The 'reasonableness' of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight."
"The use of force on May 31st was lawful and followed our policy," Wagner said.
He said he's trying to figure out how to tell his employees to be decisive in making arrests to limit injuries to arrestees and deputies, "but don’t let it appear to be aggressive."
"If that use of force appeared aggressive, that’s on me," Wagner said.
In a response, Flowerday, who previously worked as a correctional officer in the state's prison system, said Lancaster County deserves better.
"As a community, we witnessed aggression and poor judgment from some of our public servants that was wholly unacceptable and inexcusable during that advance," he said.
Flowerday said there had been significant violence and verbal abuse directed at officers during the previous night’s unrest and even shots fired toward the Hall of Justice. And he has no doubt the officers were tired, discouraged and bewildered, "but that is what they are trained to handle and overcome."
"Professionalism in our police is not something we only expect on bright, sunny days; the very nature of the job requires professionalism and good judgment in dire circumstances," he said.
Flowerday said he watched the footage that aired on local news and the additional footage that the sheriff's office released Monday and saw nothing in either that "explains away or exonerates the actions taken."
"Perhaps I’m naive, but I had held genuine hope that we would see better from our sheriff’s office. I had expected them to acknowledge that mistakes were made, condemn the actions and explain the steps that were being taken regarding discipline of offending staff and how the department planned to make changes to improve for the future," he said.
Flowerday said he supports the sheriff's office and the people who work there to protect the community, but he's encouraging Wagner to amend his statement and take action.
"Poor judgment and loss of control by a few does not wipe away the good work of so many. At the same time, if good police don’t call out mistakes and bad actors within their own ranks, then I don’t know how we can begin to heal and rebuild the public trust," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
