Watch now: Grass fire burning near downtown Lincoln

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire near the People's City Mission on Wednesday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Mark Majors said the fire was reported just after 4 p.m. in a field behind 110 Q St. There were several homeless tents in the area, but everybody was able to evacuate and there were no injuries reported, Majors said. He said crews weren't concerned about the fire spreading to any nearby buildings.
Firefighters were on the scene for more than an hour and a half. Majors said it was unclear as of Wednesday evening what started the fire, but mentioned that dry conditions in most of Nebraska have increased the risk of grass fires.
Don Gross, who died of a heart attack at his Lincoln home in the early morning hours of Jan. 4, had been on scene at a confirmed structure fire in Lincoln in the hours before his death, according to officials.
The fight originated as a dispute between a 15-year-old student and an 18-year-old Lincoln High alumnus, though it's unclear how many attendees were ultimately wrapped up in the conflict, according to police.
The first incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, when two women were waiting at a gas station parking lot to pick up a 1-year-old child from Chelan Garcia, a 28-year-old man, according to police.
First responders didn't find any occupants in the car, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. One party was seen limping away from the crash site, but no one involved has checked into a local hospital in the hours since.
The repeated disputes between the men stemmed from a "varied bundle of things," according to police, including an allegation that one man slashed the other's tires. Now, one man is hospitalized and the other is in jail.
The case began when the GOP filed an objection to Adam Morfeld’s candidacy alleging he didn’t meet the qualifications set out in state law that he had practiced law “actively” for at least the past two years.
About three months before Felipe Vazquez tried to escape police by smashing through the window of a house and firing three shots, a young woman said he told her he wasn't worried about police coming after him.