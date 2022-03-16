 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Grass fire burning near downtown Lincoln

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire near the People's City Mission on Wednesday afternoon.

 JENNA THOMPSON, JOURNAL STAR

Battalion Chief Mark Majors said the fire was reported just after 4 p.m. in a field behind 110 Q St. There were several homeless tents in the area, but everybody was able to evacuate and there were no injuries reported, Majors said. He said crews weren't concerned about the fire spreading to any nearby buildings.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than an hour and a half. Majors said it was unclear as of Wednesday evening what started the fire, but mentioned that dry conditions in most of Nebraska have increased the risk of grass fires.

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

