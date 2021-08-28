Watch now: Fourth night of Fiji demonstrations ends with confrontation between protesters and police

Protesters who gathered for the fourth night of demonstrations outside the Phi Gamma Delta house on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus clashed with police early Saturday morning.
The squad cars have backed up to 10th and O, with the protestors not a step behind. pic.twitter.com/0GkmpCxPmA— Becca Holladay (@BeccaHolladay) August 28, 2021
After protesting for much of the evening outside the Fiji house at 1425 R St., where a sexual assault was reported to have happened Monday night, hundreds spilled into the streets of downtown Lincoln just before midnight.
After marching through downtown, chanting "no means no" and at times blocking traffic, the demonstration appeared to be winding down as protesters returned to the steps of the Nebraska Union.
Just as many began to leave, however, the crowd was informed that a man had been tased by a Lincoln Police Department officer a few blocks away.
That prompted much of the crowd to march back to the area of 11th and O streets, where they confronted officers, surrounded police cars and chanted "no justice, no peace" and "show your badge."
LPD Capt. Ben Miller confirmed to the Journal Star early Saturday that officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 11th and O streets, and after approaching the driver a struggle ensued. More officers were called to the scene and the driver was tased.
The man, who had not been identified by police, was arrested and transported to a local hospital, as is the case whenever a taser is used, Miller said.
Miller said the man did not suffer any injuries, and he was released from the hospital a short time later and lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.
Miller said an LPD officer was also injured in the struggle.
A few minutes after that incident, protesters arrived on the scene and began shouting at officers and surrounded multiple police cars.
Miller said the officers who were there at the time eventually made their way out of the area without further incident, and the protesters dispersed shortly after that.
Friday was the fourth evening of gatherings that included chants and demands directed toward the 19-year-old Fiji member who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and UNL student.
Chancellor Ronnie Green temporarily suspended Fiji — already on probation for previous violations of university policy — on Wednesday afternoon, about 36 hours after the sexual assault was reported.
The fraternity was put on probation in 2015 for reports of reckless alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct among its members, and it was later suspended from 2017-20.
Fiji members were linked with confrontations with individuals taking part in the January 2017 Women's March in Lincoln, which led to a campus Title IX investigation.
The alleged assault that prompted the protests was the 103rd rape reported to UNL Police since 2005 — and the 78th such incident reported since 2015, according to data reviewed by the Journal Star. Another rape was reported to campus police hours after the one alleged to have happened at the Fiji house.
The alleged sexual assault reported Monday was the second at the Fiji house since 2010 — coming after a reported rape in November 2013, police archives show.
In 2015, UNL police responded to a disturbance call at the house, where officers fielded a "report of three males aggressively attempting to get females to attend a party," according to reports. In October 2019, a UNL student reported inappropriate sexual behavior at the fraternity house, the Journal Star's review of archives revealed.
In all, University Police fielded 73 reports from or involving the Phi Gamma Delta house since 2010, where minors in possession, narcotics violations, physical assaults and an arson have all been tracked by officers.
In previous nights, protesters had gathered only steps away from the knee-high stone wall that separates the fraternity's lawn from the sidewalk on R Street. Speakers on Friday continued to call for the fraternity's UNL chapter to be abolished.
'I'm angry too' — UNL chancellor responds to calls for justice as new details emerge in Fiji assault case
The university's suspension of the Fiji chapter will launch an investigation of the fraternity as the police investigation into the alleged sexual assault continues.
UNL officials on Thursday confirmed that the accuser is a 17-year-old student and University Police are handling the investigation independently.
Relaying information from police, UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said the 17-year-old went to the Fiji house with an 18-year-old female friend Monday night. The 18-year-old left the gathering at the house before the 17-year-old, who later called the friend to pick her up.
The 18-year-old picked up the accuser from 17th and R streets — a block from the fraternity — and took her to Bryan East Campus, Reed said, where they reported a sexual assault to LPD, which turned the case over to UNL police.
Reed said the accuser identified a 19-year-old man as the person who allegedly sexually assaulted her at the fraternity house.
Police are employing "trauma informed investigating," Reed said, moving at the pace of the accuser while focusing on providing care, comfort and empathy for the 17-year-old.
Rumors alleging the accused man, who has not been arrested or charged, had fled the country were not true, according to university and police sources. The student has left campus, returned home and hired an attorney.