Watch now: Fourth night of Fiji demonstrations ends with confrontation between protesters and police

Protesters who gathered for the fourth night of demonstrations outside the Phi Gamma Delta house on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus clashed with police early Saturday morning.

After protesting for much of the evening outside the Fiji house at 1425 R St., where a sexual assault was reported to have happened Monday night, hundreds spilled into the streets of downtown Lincoln just before midnight.

After marching through downtown, chanting "no means no" and at times blocking traffic, the demonstration appeared to be winding down as protesters returned to the steps of the Nebraska Union.

Just as many began to leave, however, the crowd was informed that a man had been tased by a Lincoln Police Department officer a few blocks away.

That prompted much of the crowd to march back to the area of 11th and O streets, where they confronted officers, surrounded police cars and chanted "no justice, no peace" and "show your badge."

LPD Capt. Ben Miller confirmed to the Journal Star early Saturday that officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 11th and O streets, and after approaching the driver a struggle ensued. More officers were called to the scene and the driver was tased.