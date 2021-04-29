Watch Now: Fire destroys garage, damages south Lincoln home

A fire at a house near 20th Street and Nebraska 2 has destroyed a garage, and firefighters are continuing to work to fully extinguish the fire.
The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday at 4200 Holly Road. Though the flames appear to have been knocked down, firefighters were still battling smoke coming through the home's windows.
LFR responding to a house fire at 4200 Holly Road. Looks to have been contained mainly to the garage, which is destroyed. Smoke still issuing from windows but no flames are visible. #LNK #911 pic.twitter.com/MzoYs9qzCc— Zach Hammack (@zach_hammack) April 29, 2021
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for more updates.
