Watch Now: Fire destroys garage, damages south Lincoln home
Watch Now: Fire destroys garage, damages south Lincoln home

A fire at a house near 20th Street and Nebraska 2 has destroyed a garage, and firefighters are continuing to work to fully extinguish the fire.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday at 4200 Holly Road. Though the flames appear to have been knocked down, firefighters were still battling smoke coming through the home's windows.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for more updates.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2014 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

