 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Fire destroys garage, causes $300K in damage to south Lincoln home
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Watch Now: Fire destroys garage, causes $300K in damage to south Lincoln home

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A cat died and a garage was destroyed in a fire that caused $300,000 in damage to a house near 20th Street and Nebraska 2 on Thursday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said a crew was nearby when a call came in shortly after 11 a.m. about a fire at the home at 4200 Holly Road.

When firefighters arrived, a garage attached to the home was fully engulfed. After the fire quickly burned out in the garage, crews battled hot spots in the home's roof, cutting out chunks for ventilation. 

One resident was home at the time but was outside, Crist said, and no injures were reported. There were two pets in the home, too — a dog escaped safely, but a cat was found dead.

The cause of the fire was still unknown as of Thursday evening, said Battalion Chief Bob Watton. With the garage a total loss and extensive damage to the house, the damage estimate is about $300,000, Watton said. The residents will likely be displaced for several months.

Brenda Thompson, who lives a few houses down and is friends with the couple who lives there, was outside when she saw smoke. She walked down and alerted the man that the garage was on fire. 

"It went fast. In a matter of five minutes, the whole garage was engulfed," Thompson said. "It was just shocking."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters stayed at the house for several hours.

"Praise God nobody was in the house," Thompson said. "Things can be replaced but lives can't." 

Fire near Lincoln's Tierra Park started by fuel tanks too close to kerosene heater, LFR says
Deputies arrest Lincoln man at the end of low-speed chase, sheriff says
Hit-and-run crash flipped car on its side on Normal Boulevard
Lincoln man jailed in connection to knife assault, police say

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2014 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News