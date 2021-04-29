Watch Now: Fire destroys garage, causes $300K in damage to south Lincoln home

A cat died and a garage was destroyed in a fire that caused $300,000 in damage to a house near 20th Street and Nebraska 2 on Thursday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said a crew was nearby when a call came in shortly after 11 a.m. about a fire at the home at 4200 Holly Road.

When firefighters arrived, a garage attached to the home was fully engulfed. After the fire quickly burned out in the garage, crews battled hot spots in the home's roof, cutting out chunks for ventilation.

One resident was home at the time but was outside, Crist said, and no injures were reported. There were two pets in the home, too — a dog escaped safely, but a cat was found dead.

The cause of the fire was still unknown as of Thursday evening, said Battalion Chief Bob Watton. With the garage a total loss and extensive damage to the house, the damage estimate is about $300,000, Watton said. The residents will likely be displaced for several months.

Brenda Thompson, who lives a few houses down and is friends with the couple who lives there, was outside when she saw smoke. She walked down and alerted the man that the garage was on fire.