Watch now: Fire crews work throughout night to contain blaze at West O Street business

  • Updated
Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a large blaze throughout the night Wednesday at a large warehouse building on West O Street.

Crews first responded just before 9:30 p.m. to Carroll Distributing & Construction Supply, located at 3600 W. O St.

"Fire crews initially went inside, changing operations to a defensive attack due to high heat and instability of the large structure," Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release. Fencing and excess surplus material on the building's exterior made access difficult.

Crist said no fire alarms sounded and there was no sprinkler system. 

Lincoln Fire & Rescue rotated crews throughout the night and will have personnel at the scene throughout the day.

The warehouse is located on the north side of West O Street, next door to the U.S. Army Reserve Center and across the street from the Lancaster County jail.

No information was immediately available on how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

