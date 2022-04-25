Watch now: Fire burns at downtown Lincoln recycling center

A plume of white smoke lingered over downtown Lincoln on Monday afternoon after a mass of condensed cardboard caught fire outside a local recycling center and burned for more than three hours.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Bob Watton said the fire, which originated shortly after noon among stacks of cardboard outside of Green Quest Recycling, damaged the business's exterior and burned through the structure's north wall, but no one was injured in the blaze.

Watton said windy conditions and the density of the cardboard presented challenges to firefighters, and those challenges were further complicated by problems with water supply. The water mains near 440 J St., where the fire broke out, are only 6 inches, Watton said.

By 4 p.m., Watton said crews were using machinery to deconstruct the cardboard piles, ensuring hot spots within the bundles were extinguished.

"You can only put so much water on it before it just kind of rolls off," Watton said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.