WATCH NOW: Fight ends with shots fired in South Salt Creek neighborhood

Multiple gunshots rang out in the area of Eighth and E streets late Sunday night following a lengthy fight that spilled into the street, Lincoln Police said.

Officers were called to the 800 block of E Street to break up an altercation between several people after 11 p.m.

The residents of a home where the fight is believed to have started told police they did not need assistance, so officers left. Once they did, the fight resumed.

A video of the incident, taken by a witness and shared with the Journal Star, depicts several people yelling at and hitting one another before four shots are fired from what appears to be an AR-15-style rifle.

The man who appears to have fired the shots was not involved in the initial fight, according to police. He then returns to a dark-colored sedan and leaves the area shortly after the shots were fired.

Others involved in the incident fled at that point, police said, as several officers were called to the scene at about 11:45 p.m. to begin canvassing the area.

Police said there were no reported injuries or damage to any property, and they do not have any suspects at this time.

