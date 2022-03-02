Watch now: Explosive findings keep State Patrol's bomb squad, Air Guard disposal team busy

A Fremont resident cleaning out a dead relative’s house Thursday found the hand grenade – and it was live.

The State Patrol’s bomb squad and the Air National Guard’s explosive ordnance disposal team got to work, taking it to a controlled site at Camp Ashland and blowing it up with a counter charge.

But their weekend was just beginning.

On Sunday, someone found an old military ordnance at a home in Oakdale, and called the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office. The State Patrol and Air Guard determined it was a practice bomb, but blew it up anyway in case it contained explosive materials.

And on Monday, they were at a home in Rushville, where the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office thought it was dealing with a canon round. Troopers inspected it, and identified it as a live artillery projectile fuse – so they took it to a safe location and destroyed it with a counter charge.

None of the owners of the ordnances -- or their family members -- will face any charges, said patrol spokesman Cody Thomas.

“All of these were old,” he said. “Most of the time, it’s cleaning out grandpa’s stuff, and you find something he brought home from who knows when.”

And they did the right thing by reporting their finds, Trooper Gabe Skalka, commander of the bomb squad, said in a release.

“Explosive devices can be extremely dangerous,” he said. “If you ever find anything like any of these items, call the authorities immediately and do not attempt to move it.”

Last year, the patrol’s bomb squad was called out six times on military ordnance reports, Thomas said.

