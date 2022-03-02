 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Watch now: Explosive findings keep State Patrol's bomb squad, Air Guard disposal team busy

  • Updated
  • 0

A Fremont resident cleaning out a dead relative’s house Thursday found the hand grenade – and it was live.

The State Patrol’s bomb squad and the Air National Guard’s explosive ordnance disposal team got to work, taking it to a controlled site at Camp Ashland and blowing it up with a counter charge.

But their weekend was just beginning.

NSP bomb squad

A practice bomb was found Sunday in Antelope County.

On Sunday, someone found an old military ordnance at a home in Oakdale, and called the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office. The State Patrol and Air Guard determined it was a practice bomb, but blew it up anyway in case it contained explosive materials.

And on Monday, they were at a home in Rushville, where the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office thought it was dealing with a canon round. Troopers inspected it, and identified it as a live artillery projectile fuse – so they took it to a safe location and destroyed it with a counter charge.

WWII-era rocket, grenade found on same day in different Nebraska towns; each destroyed safely
Live grenade found in dumpster outside home being cleaned, Nebraska State Patrol says
Patrol bomb squad disposes of live grenade, railroad torpedoes
Live ordnance found inside northeastern Nebraska museum

None of the owners of the ordnances -- or their family members -- will face any charges, said patrol spokesman Cody Thomas.

People are also reading…

“All of these were old,” he said. “Most of the time, it’s cleaning out grandpa’s stuff, and you find something he brought home from who knows when.”

And they did the right thing by reporting their finds, Trooper Gabe Skalka, commander of the bomb squad, said in a release.

“Explosive devices can be extremely dangerous,” he said. “If you ever find anything like any of these items, call the authorities immediately and do not attempt to move it.”

Last year, the patrol’s bomb squad was called out six times on military ordnance reports, Thomas said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeep to launch its first electric SUV next year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News