Watch Now: County Attorney Pat Condon announces reelection bid

Pat Condon, who has served as Lancaster County attorney since he was appointed in 2018, announced Thursday he will seek his second full term in the office.

Standing behind a lectern at the Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln and in front of a campaign sign with his name on it, the Republican announced his reelection bid while noting law enforcement across the country is "at a crossroads" — one that Condon himself is attempting to navigate.

Reading from prepared remarks, the longtime trial lawyer lamented soft-on-crime states and municipalities, but pitched himself as both a hardline law-and-order prosecutor and a compassionate steward of state statute.

Condon said some county attorneys across the United States are declining to charge criminals who steal less than $1,000 worth of merchandise and banning the use of cash bail.

"That is the wrong direction for law enforcement to be headed," he said. "We cannot let Lancaster County go down that road."

But in the same speech, Condon touted diversion programs that he has worked to create and expand, offering rehabilitative programs for defendants who are veterans, struggling with mental health issues, facing DUI charges or charged with certain drug crimes.