Watch now: Community gathers to say goodbye to 'Hero Herrera'

Hundreds of people lined the city's streets Saturday morning to pay their respects to a man many of them never knew.
Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, who died early Monday of injuries from a gunshot wound sustained while helping to serve an arrest warrant on Aug. 26, was honored with a procession that stretched for several blocks both before and after the funeral at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lincoln resident Karen Barrett said she placed 22 flags along Normal Boulevard, which made up a significant portion of the procession route, to show support for the officer she called "Hero Herrera."
"This is an act of love to help the healing start in Lincoln and for the family," she said. "It's a way to show our support for the daily activities of police officers and the risk that they put themselves at. ... We need to let the family know that this hurts us also."
Barrett was joined by many flag-waiving families as the procession snaked its way through Lincoln, escorting Herrera's remains.
Sue Hamilton of Kearney waited along Capitol Parkway to watch the procession pass. She said her son works as a computer specialist for the police department and she came to honor Herrera and show support for her son.
"It’s just a sad deal and my heart just hurts for the family, and not only his immediate family but his LPD family," she said. "This is truly amazing how Lincoln is stepping up and supporting the families."
Marcus Yuen of Lincoln was also waiting along Capitol Parkway to show his support for Herrera and the police department. He said he recognizes that being a police officer is a dangerous job and respects the officers who serve.
"I'm also very aware that I'm part of the minority that could easily be stopped by a police officer just because of the car that I drive in, the clothes that I dress in," he said. "But at the same time, I still have that respect — this person's going to be willing to take a bullet."
Hundreds more gathered at the arena for the officer's funeral, which was open to the public. Many placed balloons, flowers and other memorials on a police cruiser that was parked in front of the arena.
Randy Rischer, a friend and Herrera's security supervisor at CHI St. Elizabeth, showed up to pay respects to "a good man."
Fischer said he was shocked to hear about the shooting. He had known Herrera for two years, and said the officer worked at the hospital on Mondays and Tuesdays, which were his days off from LPD.
"We had just talked to Mario the Tuesday before (he was shot)," Fischer said. "You ain't going to find a better man. Mario will never be forgotten at St. Elizabeth."
Despite the foggy morning that saw a few sprinkles, many community members lined up at the northeast doors of the arena before they were allowed to enter at 8:30 a.m.
Melissa Garcia, a 21-year-old Lincoln resident, said she was in the police station where she works as an intern when she heard that an officer had been shot.
"I just wanted to pay my respects and honor him and the family," she said.
Garcia said she did not know Herrera personally, but went to school with Herrera's son Juan Carlos.
"Knowing that this actually happens, especially knowing people that are really close, it just makes me feel sad for the family," Garcia said.
People also gathered outside in the Railyard to watch the funeral on the Cube. When those attending the funeral inside were commanded to rise, so did those watching outside.
Robin Mistoler said the death of Herrera was particularly difficult because her own daughter is shipping out for basic training soon.
"You don't have to be in the force to feel this pain," she said. "I have such a high respect for the police."
After the funeral, as the procession made its way from the arena to Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews hung a large American flag between two ladder trucks at O Street and Centennial Mall. As the procession passed, the firefighters stood at attention.
"This is our way to honor, our small way to help them and honor Mario," Capt. Kyle Sabatka said. "Hopefully it means something to the family to see how much everyone cares."
Kelly Duncan of Lincoln said her husband is a police officer and she came to watch the procession pass to show her support, and she appreciated how many other people did the same.
"The support that Lincoln has shown to the police department and Mario himself is amazing," she said. "It's indescribable what everyone has done."
When the procession reached 27th and O streets, Allena Divlky broke down.
"I'm just a security officer for a business, but that pain is still real," she said, sitting in the bed of her pickup.
Groups of people crowded on the sidewalk as traffic on the other side of the median came to a standstill out of respect for the procession. It was quiet as the crowd mourned their fallen community member.
American flags and black and blue, pro-law-enforcement flags surrounded the cemetery as close family members and Lincoln Police Department officers attended the private burial.
More than 100 members of the Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders, a nonprofit that strives to maintain dignity and respect at memorial services honoring military heroes, first responders and honorably discharged veterans, held flags outside the cemetery.
"The honor was all ours," said Scott Knudsen, who said the group was invited by the Herrera family. "(We are here) to honor a true American hero. A fallen hero that gave his life and service to his community and the people of Nebraska."
Hundreds more people stood outside the gates of the cemetery honoring Herrera in their own ways.
DeeAnna Fix, a Lincoln resident, said a rosary while holding an American flag.
"I didn't know Herrera, but I feel like I got to know some of him after his death," Fix said. "He brought all of these people together. It's touched my heart."
She said she decorated her front yard with signs and blue ribbons showing her support for Herrera and all police officers. She said she was grateful she could turn out Saturday and say goodbye to a fallen hero.
"I feel honored, absolutely honored," Fix said.
Police, public pay respects to fallen officer
Watch now: Funeral procession for Mario Herrera
Watch now: Funeral procession for Mario Herrera reaches cemetery
Watch now: Motorcade goes past Lincoln High for LPD officer's funeral
Watch now: People pay tribute to Mario Herrera in front of arena
Watch now: Processional arrives for LPD officer's funeral
