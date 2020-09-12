Watch now: Community gathers to say goodbye to 'Hero Herrera'

Marcus Yuen of Lincoln was also waiting along Capitol Parkway to show his support for Herrera and the police department. He said he recognizes that being a police officer is a dangerous job and respects the officers who serve.

"I'm also very aware that I'm part of the minority that could easily be stopped by a police officer just because of the car that I drive in, the clothes that I dress in," he said. "But at the same time, I still have that respect — this person's going to be willing to take a bullet."

Hundreds more gathered at the arena for the officer's funeral, which was open to the public. Many placed balloons, flowers and other memorials on a police cruiser that was parked in front of the arena.

Randy Rischer, a friend and Herrera's security supervisor at CHI St. Elizabeth, showed up to pay respects to "a good man."

Fischer said he was shocked to hear about the shooting. He had known Herrera for two years, and said the officer worked at the hospital on Mondays and Tuesdays, which were his days off from LPD.

"We had just talked to Mario the Tuesday before (he was shot)," Fischer said. "You ain't going to find a better man. Mario will never be forgotten at St. Elizabeth."