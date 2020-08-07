Watch Now: City says it will issue citation to Madsen's owner for defying closure order

The owner of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards said in a Facebook post Friday morning that he intends to fight back against the second closure order that was issued by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Thursday night.
The Health Department on Friday morning arrived at the business and posted several signs saying that Madsen's was closed until authorized to reopen by interim Health Director Pat Lopez.
Owner Benjamin Madsen arrived a short time later and took down the signs. The business then opened at its normal 11 a.m. time on Friday, with a handful of customers filing in for the lunch hour.
"This fight is far from over," Madsen said on Facebook. "But they will not defeat me. … They pushed back, and I'm going to push back even harder.
On Thursday, hours after a Lincoln judge tossed out the city's complaint seeking an injunction to close the business over flagrant violations of the city's directed health measures, the Health Department issued a second closure order.
At this point, Madsen can ask a judge for an injunction to block the order. Until that happens, the order remains in effect until he submits a plan to the Health Director on how his business can reopen in compliance and the plan is approved.
Otherwise, Madsen is subject to being ticketed or arrested each day he defies the order.
Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie said at a Friday afternoon news conference that the city planned to issue a citation to Madsen because the business remained open and in violation of the health measures after the second closure order was issued Thursday night. That citation would include a $500 fine and the possibility of up to six months in jail, Christie said.
Christie also said that Madsen's attorney, J.L. Spray, had reached out to the city Friday morning and indicated that the business was considering submitting a plan that would allow it to remain open.
The health department then provided the business with an example of what that plan would look like, and as of Friday afternoon the city was waiting to see a plan from Madsen's before deciding if further action would be taken against the business.
"We do expect the business to comply," Lopez said of the city's mask mandate and requirement that businesses open to the public implement measures to ensure people are social distancing. "They have to comply."
But that didn't stop Madsen's from opening for the lunch crowd, including several new customers who said they chose to patronize the business for the first time after its ownership pushed back against the city's leadership.
Many customers who went to Madsen's in the hours after it opened were wearing or carrying masks, even though the business was not requiring it.
Charlie Troxel said he plays pool with friends every Friday during lunch. While he wears a mask while ordering food and checking out pools balls, his group would later take the mask off because observe social distancing recommendations.
"We play over in a corner, so we're not interacting with anyone," Troxel said. "We won't wear masks, because we determined we're not infectious."
Richard Esquivel, who was among several people waiting to get into the bowling alley and pool hall when it opened, said he believed the conflict between Madsen's and the City of Lincoln was about the ideals he fought for as a member of the military.
"This is not a health issue to me, this is a constitutional issue," Esquivel said. "The Constitution gives us a right to live. The health issue, everybody's responsible for their own actions. If you don't want to come here, that's fine, you have the right.
"But you should not close the business, you should not take the rights of other people," he added.
During her Friday afternoon news conference, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird made an emotional plea to all Lincoln residents, urging them to comply with the health measures so that the city can have students return to school safely and improve the local economic situation.
She said she wasn't worried about what it would look like if the city were to use law enforcement to shut down a locally owned business.
"I am not concerned about optics right now," she said. "I'm concerned about the health and safety of our community. ... This conflict is small compared to what's at stake."
On Thursday afternoon, Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn essentially said the city doesn't need a court to order Madsen's to close. It already has a way to get it done: police and deputies.
"The court does not decide, however, whether the directed health measures 2020-07 (the "DHM") is valid, either generally or as applied to Madsen Bowling," he said in the nine-page order filed Thursday.
Staff from the health department returned to the business near 48th and Holdrege streets on Thursday and observed continued violations of the directed health measure, according to the closure order.
City officials said they hope it won't be necessary for law enforcement to enforce the order. There were no signs of law enforcement officers at the business on Thursday night or Friday morning.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Fwh9nzrrs0— Chris Dunker 🗞 (@ChrisDunkerLJS) August 7, 2020
A few people were at the business with Madsen earlier Friday morning, including Lincoln Independent Business Association President and CEO Bud Synhorst.
"They just wanted to talk a little bit about what’s going on and trying to get an update from him on where things stand with him and his business with the events that happened this morning," Synhorst said. "Obviously the health department and the city and the mayor have drawn a line in the sand, and so has Mr. Madsen, so we’ll see what happens next.”
Synhorst said LIBA hasn't officially taken a position on the city's mask mandate, but said the organization has been monitoring this week's court proceedings closely.
"Madsen’s attorney made some interesting arguments about the validity of these orders, so I think we’ll just wait and see what happens,” he said.
Lincoln is the only city in Nebraska that has a mask mandate, and the Health Department and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird instituted the measure on July 20 despite opposition from Gov. Pete Ricketts.
"This is exactly why the governor has opposed mandates in general," Ricketts spokesperson Taylor Gage said of the Madsen's situation. "The better approach would be to focus on education and to seek voluntary compliance, which will have better results for the community in the long run."
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
