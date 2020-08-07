Watch Now: City says it will issue citation to Madsen's owner for defying closure order

Charlie Troxel said he plays pool with friends every Friday during lunch. While he wears a mask while ordering food and checking out pools balls, his group would later take the mask off because observe social distancing recommendations.

"We play over in a corner, so we're not interacting with anyone," Troxel said. "We won't wear masks, because we determined we're not infectious."

Richard Esquivel, who was among several people waiting to get into the bowling alley and pool hall when it opened, said he believed the conflict between Madsen's and the City of Lincoln was about the ideals he fought for as a member of the military.

"This is not a health issue to me, this is a constitutional issue," Esquivel said. "The Constitution gives us a right to live. The health issue, everybody's responsible for their own actions. If you don't want to come here, that's fine, you have the right.

"But you should not close the business, you should not take the rights of other people," he added.

During her Friday afternoon news conference, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird made an emotional plea to all Lincoln residents, urging them to comply with the health measures so that the city can have students return to school safely and improve the local economic situation.