Watch Now: Arrested Lincoln protester felt violated: 'We did nothing wrong but exercise our constitutional rights'

Kris Tran admits she was getting kind of scared before the Lancaster County sheriff's cruisers suddenly pulled up to the Hall of Justice, 45 minutes after the city's 8 p.m. curfew went into effect Sunday.

The 19-year-old who's lived in Lincoln all her life said when the police line began moving forward, she and her friends decided to leave and started walking away, east toward the state Capitol.

"And then things started escalating," Tran said.

She remembered seeing a man with no mask on (a sheriff's captain) charge at one of her best friends, Lacretia Contreras, and pull her by her braids.

"I was just appalled by it and said, 'What are you doing?'"

The next thing she knew, her shirt was being yanked, and she was thrown to the ground.

"Then he just kneels on my back."

Then five more officers were on top of her, she said.

Tran said she doesn't normally bawl but she did then, in the middle of 10th Street, surprised at how they could do this to a young woman and be so aggressive when the protest had been peaceful.

She said she looked up and saw another officer staring at her and felt violated.