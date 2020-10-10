Watch now: Apartment fire near 11th and A streets leaves several residents displaced

About 10 Lincoln residents will be displaced after a fire left their apartment building with severe damage on Saturday.
According to Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Rick Schneider, the fire started at about 1:15 p.m. at the building near 11th and A streets. When crews arrived, they found the entire east side of the apartment building completely engulfed in flames. No residents were found inside the building and there were no injuries, Schneider said. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.
"Damage is pretty extensive," Schneider said. "It will take significant repair to make it habitable again."
Jasmine McCarthy, a neighbor, said she was at her house nearby when she heard glass breaking and flames coming out of the building windows.
"We started getting everybody out of the other apartment buildings and calling 911," McCarthy said.
Support Local Journalism
McCarthy said all of the residents inside the building got outside.
"As soon as the police department got here, they were ensuring that people were out. I'm appreciative of them caring about the people and the pets," McCarthy said.
Schneider said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Boswell trial turns to talk of witchcraft: 'To get your power, you would have to breathe in someone's last breath'
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Robert M Wiechelman
Dayton Dajour Price
Kaitlyn Hoffman
Nyla E Lucas
Quatez Felton
Alonte Lester
Raven Emma Pierson
John Glen Baker
Monterell Dwayne Debose
Elisabeth Lorenzo
Cameron Romale Jr Koonce
Sarah A Mangloack
Myra Noelle McKerrigan
Christopher M Johnston
Freddy Rico Pilcher
Dominiga Benito
Leah Rennee York
Patricia Susanne Herman
Hunter P Hawthorne
Michael Medina
Joseph Allen Dunwoody
Zackary Reuter
Brian Diego-garcia
Jaden Hammond
Raven Emma Pierson
Michael Salas Ogden
Isahi A Devora
Kash A Davis
Julisha Deandra Biggs
Tucker A Dobberstine
Dayton W Schultz
Samuel Rg Fatica
Stormy L Chesmore
Alexander Michael Gardner
William A Brown
Mary K Bruber
Alexis Renae Arkulari
Alicia Serinna Chacon
Shaydie Hinman
Machenzie L Pollard
Christopher Allen Wallach
Cytaya Latini Tate-rucker
Saul Aaron Soto
Edgar A Deleon
Tim0thy J Classen
Estevon J Nieto-phillips
Dominique M Wright
Mitchell A Musquiz
Taylen Javonne Garrett
Bianca Rodriguez Zepeda
Kieth L Cunningham
Connor Tiedje
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
Columbriana Hicks
Sequoia Nevaeh Amirako Harlan
Rayjah Levering
Claudia Gonzalez
Mercedes Kruger
Shanta One Four Bryant
Mackenzie Estes
Tachae Marie Ross
Bailey Zapata
Nathan Antonio Turnley
Rigo Britt
Stoy Anders Jr Signal
L0gan Uldrich-argent
Jaywon D Cooper
Emmett C Jr Hawkins
Courtney L Fornstrom
Shalisha M Thomas
Miranda Smith-huenink
Chase Andrew King
Jonathan A Medellin
Logan J Uldrich Argent
Tori Polite
Chris John Goynes
Nyca-ann Gaskill
Jace D Siemer
Dalton J Berens
Austin Aleksander Coate
Destinee Raeanne Sturm
Courtney L Cordes
Robert P Thieme
Adam Castillo
Walter Cj Martin
Tavionna Stevenson
Heather Lynn Charles
Larry Hardenbrook
Michael Eugene Jr Hall
Robert A Christensen
Jesus Lopez-cano
Anthony Edward Jividen
Grace M Echevarria Carmona
Seth P Chambers
Miguel G0nzalez-hernandez
Laurel Kathryn Glynn
Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.