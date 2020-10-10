 Skip to main content
Watch now: Apartment fire near 11th and A streets leaves several residents displaced
Watch now: Apartment fire near 11th and A streets leaves several residents displaced

About 10 Lincoln residents will be displaced after a fire left their apartment building with severe damage on Saturday.

According to Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Rick Schneider, the fire started at about 1:15 p.m. at the building near 11th and A streets. When crews arrived, they found the entire east side of the apartment building completely engulfed in flames. No residents were found inside the building and there were no injuries, Schneider said. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

"Damage is pretty extensive," Schneider said. "It will take significant repair to make it habitable again."

Jasmine McCarthy, a neighbor, said she was at her house nearby when she heard glass breaking and flames coming out of the building windows.

"We started getting everybody out of the other apartment buildings and calling 911," McCarthy said. 

McCarthy said all of the residents inside the building got outside.

"As soon as the police department got here, they were ensuring that people were out. I'm appreciative of them caring about the people and the pets," McCarthy said.

Schneider said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

