Watch now: Amid search for missing Fairbury woman, Table Rock man maintains innocence

TABLE ROCK — The daughter of a missing Fairbury woman who disappeared near Table Rock last June issued a tearful plea as volunteers and law enforcement officers from more than 10 agencies began a large-scale search for Linda Dillard near the Pawnee County town Thursday morning.

"We definitely miss her, and we hope to find her or any evidence leading toward her," Winterstar Schaber told reporters near the Table Rock Wildlife Management Area, more than nine months after her 55-year-old mother was last seen walking away from a private residence within a few hundred yards of the site, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

As around 150 participants began a three-day search for Dillard's remains or evidence in her disappearance, Schaber acknowledged the grim reality of what investigators might uncover in the 600 acres of wooded area.

"I would say I'm mainly hopeful for resolution," she said. "I mean, obviously, it's not an ideal situation for anybody to go through. But I have been mentally preparing myself for quite a while."

State Patrol investigators believe Dillard, who hasn't been seen since June 16, may have been the victim of a crime, including theft, assault, kidnapping or murder, according to search warrants filed in Lancaster and Pawnee counties.

As a State Patrol sergeant briefed search parties on the circumstances of Dillard's disappearance, she told volunteers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln anthropology department to look for bones or clothing, and not to touch anything.

State Patrol Lt. Eric Jones said the specific search area represented a last frontier for investigators, who he said have thoroughly combed much of the area near 62755 715th Road, the acreage Dillard visited in the days leading up to her disappearance.

After a months-long investigation, Jones said the State Patrol chose this weekend for the ground search to ensure foliage was dormant and visibility was high. He said the search area includes about 400 acres of Wildlife Management Area and 200 acres of private land.

"We were out here in July and several other occasions throughout the fall months," he said. "But, as you can imagine, the grass was high, the corn was tall. It just wasn't conducive to doing a really thorough search of the area."

He said investigators haven't received any new information that led them back to the site and declined to say whether the State Patrol is pursuing any suspects in the case. Asked if the agency was concerned a large police presence would tip off potential suspects or negatively impact the investigation, Jones answered with one word: "No."

Authorities have been searching for Dillard since her ex-husband reported her missing June 20, four days after she was last seen.

In court filings, State Patrol Investigator Amanda DeFreece said Dillard had left her home near Fairbury in mid-June to visit friends in the Falls City area.

Dillard and a friend drank at a bar in Salem on June 12, a Saturday, then visited the acreage near the search area and joined a group drinking in Table Rock the next day, DeFreece said in a sworn affidavit.

Investigators believe James Money, who lives on the property, was among the last known individuals to have seen Dillard, according to the affidavit.

Money, who had previously told investigators that Dillard had walked away from the white, two-story house east of Table Rock at about 3 a.m. June 16 after accusing him of sexual assault, later said a friend picked her up and they drove away, according to the affidavit.

As volunteers searched the surrounding area on Thursday, Money largely repeated the same claims he made to investigators while offering alternate theories about what happened last June.

The 62-year-old said he had offered haven to Dillard, who he described as an old friend. He said the last time he saw Dillard was as she walked away from his property at around 2:30 a.m. June 16 — about an hour after she had called her ex-husband to pick her up, according to the State Patrol.

Money repeatedly said he had nothing to do with Dillard's disappearance.

"What could I do but let her walk off? I can't keep her hostage," Money told the Journal Star on Thursday. "I gave her haven a couple, three days is all."

"I didn't do it," he said, laughing. "I didn't do it."

Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Tips can be made anonymously at nebraskacrimestoppers.com or by calling 800-422-1494.

Jeffrey Hagemeier, who lives at the house with Money and who said he met Dillard a few times while she visited last June, repeated Money's claim that the 55-year-old left the property on her own accord, though he said he hadn't witnessed it.

"The story I got was that she just took off walking, got all (messed) up and left," he said, then alluded to the fact that there are lots of coyotes in the area.

"I won't even walk around out here at night," he said. "It's entirely possible, if that lady took off walking, disoriented, didn't know where she was, got attacked by them things ... you wouldn't find her. You wouldn't find nothing."

Money and Hagemeier were at the house when the State Patrol served a search warrant there July 22, according to court filings. Both men on Thursday said they were detained in July, but neither of them have been charged with any crime relating to Dillard's disappearance.

The warrant did turn up suspected methamphetamine, ketamine and carisoprodol, according to an affidavit for Money's arrest. He was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and was jailed until bonding out in September, according to court filings.

Money told the Journal Star he believes the State Patrol planted at least some of the drugs that led to his arrest. He is set to go to trial in June.

As he thought back to last summer, Money said he wished he could alter the events of the night Dillard disappeared — though he said he's not sure what he could have done differently. Maybe he should have stopped her from walking away, he said. Or refused her haven to begin with. But as volunteers and investigators scoured the woods around his property, hoping to find Dillard, Money wasn't sure what he was hoping for. "I'm kind of torn about that," he said. "I wish they would have found her before. But then again, if they do, they're probably gonna throw (charges) at me. "I don't know. I mean, I feel sorry about it. But I didn't do it."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

