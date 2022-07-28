Watch now: After arrest of alleged kidnapper, Lincoln Police seek any additional survivors

The 59-year-old Lincoln man who police allege kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on Sunday before returning her home does not appear to have had any prior relationship with the victim, Lincoln Police said Thursday.

Investigators believe Mensah L. Gozo randomly picked the girl up near her home in northwest Lincoln, drove her to his house near 23rd and Vine streets, sexually assaulted her, gave her a change of clothes and returned her home, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said at a news conference Thursday morning.

"As part of the investigation, we look into any prior relationship, and at this time, we haven't established one," Stille said. "That doesn't mean that one doesn't exist, so the investigation does continue, and that's one of the aspects that we are trying to determine."

Police first responded to the girl's neighborhood, north of Oak Lake, around 10 a.m. Sunday after she was reported missing, Stille said. In court records, Lincoln Police Investigator Tyler Nitz said Gozo returned the girl home shortly before noon Sunday, as officers "searched relentlessly" for her.

Gozo was arrested Sunday night after police spoke with the girl and questioned him, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Since then, Lincoln Police officials had agonized over what, if anything, to tell the public, Stille said Thursday.

"Because we are in the victim and survivor business," he said, "our hearts and attention is really on the victim and the victim's family."

The department does not regularly brief the media on sex crimes, but the seemingly random nature of Sunday's alleged assault and the unusual circumstance surrounding the girl's change of clothes led Stille, Chief Teresa Ewins and Special Victims Unit Capt. Jake Dilsaver to seek additional survivors by speaking at a news conference.

"As a parent, this is quite possibly the worst thing that could happen -- is that you find your child missing and you realize that they've been harmed," Stille said. "And so, based on how things unfolded, it's a possibility that this could be a one-off, an isolated event. But there's also a possibility that exists that it could have happened in the past."

Stille asked anyone who has had previous contact with Gozo to contact the police department. Additionally, police asked anyone who has survived a similar event but hasn't reported it to come forward.

"We also want to make sure that it is an isolated event and that we don't have other victims out there," Stille said.

It's unclear if Gozo had been employed in a position that would put him into regular contact with children, Stille said. And while LPD has had prior contact with Gozo, none of those instances were near as serious as the alleged sexual assault, he said.

Dilsaver highlighted state and local organizations — including the Child Advocacy Center, HopeSpoke and the Department of Health and Human Services — as outlets for any survivor of sexual abuse or assault to come forward or seek support.

"These are difficult cases," he said. "The effects are longstanding."

Anyone with information about Gozo or potentially related cases can contact the police department at 402-441-6000. If callers wish to remain anonymous, they can provide information via Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.