Watch now: A 'man of courage,' Police Investigator Herrera laid to rest

All should lower their emotional guards, even if for a short time, to truly feel and process the grief, confusion, anger and sorrow inside each each of them, built up from the journey that began 17 days ago, he said.

"Mario's memory will live on in every action of every Lincoln police officer who protects the vulnerable, renders aid to the injured, consoles the afflicted and comforts the frightened," Bliemeister said. "His story and his humanity will forever be part of the Lincoln Police Department."

Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke at the service, saying that from the time he was young, Herrera wanted to be a police officer, telling his parents he wanted to put the bad guys away.

"Mario was a man of courage, and especially today it takes a lot of courage to bear the weight of that badge," he said.

Ricketts got applause when he said he travels the state all the time and can tell the family and law enforcement officers on behalf of Nebraskans,"We support you. We appreciate your time."

An older brother of Herrera's, Pancho, thanked the medical staffs at Bryan West Campus and Nebraska Medical Center, saying the family is realizing now how much of a challenge it was to try to save his brother.