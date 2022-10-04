Watch Live: Police to provide update in fatal south Lincoln stabbing

This live event will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Lincoln Police officials will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to provide an update on a Monday night stabbing that left one man dead at an apartment near South 40th Street and Nebraska 2.

Officers arrived at the Lodge Apartments on a report of an unconscious man at 4 p.m. Monday to find the man dead, the injuries caused by a bladed instrument, Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow said.

Two people have been taken into custody, according to local media reports. A Lincoln Police spokesman declined to confirm that information when reached by phone Tuesday morning.

In Monday's news release, Morrow said the investigation was in its early stages and LPD crime scene investigators were continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence.

Police were to remain in the area while the scene was processed.

They asked anyone with information about the killing to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The homicide marks Lincoln's 10th this year and the 12th recorded in Lancaster County, where there were eight killings in all of 2021.