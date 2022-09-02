WATCH LIVE: Lincoln Police to provide update on 'suspicious death' near Motel 6

Lincoln Police officials held a news conference Friday morning detailing a timeline of events that left two local homeless men dead this week.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins on Thursday identified 61-year-old Ronald George as the victim in a homicide that occurred in a field early Wednesday morning near Third and P streets, blocks away from the People's City Mission, the city's only houseless shelter.

After reports from shelter staff led investigators to William T. Wright, a 55-year-old man, police later discovered a second body in or near the Motel 6 at Northwest 12th and West Bond streets, Ewins said Thursday.

Prosecutors formally charged Wright with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony at an arraignment hearing Thursday afternoon, where Judge Laurie Yardley set his percentage bond at $5 million, meaning Wright would have to pay $500,000 to be released.

Authorities haven't yet identified the person found dead at the Motel 6. LPD Capt. Jason Stille said the department believes that death to be a homicide, but haven't officially declared as such because they're still waiting for autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

Stille said surveillance video showed Wright and the unidentified victim at the motel Monday morning, and they believe the man was killed Monday.

All three men were homeless and known guests of the shelter, said Pastor Tom Barber, the mission's executive director, who said he hopes Friday's news conference answered the question still hanging over the west Lincoln shelter.

"That's the big question we all have, is 'Why did he do this?'" Barber said, referencing the allegations against Wright. "He wasn't like this ax murderer walking around, who was a psychopath. He was a nice guy."