Watch Live: Lincoln Police to provide update on homicides near City Mission, Motel 6

This live video will begin at 3 p.m.

Lincoln Police officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on a last week's bizarre and tragic series of events that left two men dead in three days.

Wednesday's news conference — scheduled for 3 p.m. — comes more than a week after the department's investigation into a pair of apparent homicides in west Lincoln began.

At a Friday briefing, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille outlined a preliminary timeline of events that led to the deaths of 61-year-old Ronald George and another man who remains unidentified.

George, the unidentified man and 55-year-old William Wright — who has been charged with George's alleged murder and connected by police to the second deceased man — were all frequent guests of the People's City Mission, Lincoln's only houseless shelter.

George's body was found two blocks from the mission at around 2 a.m. Aug. 31, launching the investigation that led police to Wright, and later, to the unidentified man.

"It defies logic, sometimes, on why some of these things happen," Stille said Friday. "Obviously, we always want to know."

"What kicked off this murder or the series of murders, I don't know. But we aim to find that out," he added, before providing the following timeline of events, which he emphasized was preliminary and subject to change:

* At 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a field near Third and P streets, blocks from the People's City Mission homeless shelter, where they found George dead with stab wounds to his neck. Police found a knife at the scene.

* Witness interviews led police to two people of interest, including one who was taken in for questioning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Those people ultimately led investigators to Wright, who Stille said was the last person to see George alive.

* After investigators interviewed more than a dozen people, Wright was arrested at the city mission at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, 19 hours after police found George's body.

* Further interviews with Wright and additional witnesses sent investigators to the Motel 6 at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The hotel is located near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets.

* There, police found the second man's body early Thursday morning. Investigators believe he was the victim of a homicide that occurred sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday, Stille said. Police are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the man's death was a homicide.

* Stille said video evidence showed Wright and the unidentified man meeting Monday afternoon at the motel, where Wright returned alone Tuesday, after the other man is thought to have been killed, according to police.

* Sometime Tuesday, Stille said, Wright then came into contact with a person of interest who led Wright to George, who died sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Wright has only been formally charged in the death of George. County Attorney Pat Condon said his office will continue to work with the police department and could file additional charges — or even enhanced charges in George's killing — as additional information becomes available.

In addition to Wright, Stille mentioned two people of interest that police had encountered, though it's unclear if either will face charges or if they're the subject of the criminal investigation into the deaths.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.